TD SYNNEX Opens a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Latin America to Develop New Technologies

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and aggregator of solutions for the IT ecosystem, today announced the opening of the Center of Excellence (CoE) in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) in partnership with IBM. The CoE, is a competency center that offers business partners and companies in the region the opportunity to learn about and explore cutting-edge technologies for the industry, such as AI, data, automation, customized solutions and sustainability, that impact and solve business challenges. In addition, customers also count with the support during the sales cycle to commercialize disruptive solutions. The center is already available to partners in Brazil and will soon be operational in the rest of the countries in LAC.

“We have the privilege of being a bridge between the companies that develop the technology and the channels that bring them to market. We have common goals and responsibilities with the vendor and also with the resellers. The TD SYNNEX CoE we are opening today with IBM will serve as a focus for innovation and best practices around new technologies. Our customers will benefit from unmatched expertise, leading-edge solutions and a commitment to continuous improvement, ultimately driving superior business results and competitive advantage,” said Otavio Lazarini, President, TD SYNNEX, Latin America and Caribbean.

“At IBM, we believe that collaboration is key to enabling new and powerful ways to create impact in business transformation. The creation of the TD SYNNEX CoE with IBM’s support, will enable our partners to create a differentiator in the market by creating or enhancing their solutions with disruptive technologies such as automation, data and artificial intelligence. Innovative solutions allow not only to optimize internal processes, but also to create new opportunities, essentially contributing to sustainable economic growth and strengthening long-term competitiveness,” said Tonny Martins - President and Technology General Manager, IBM Latin America.

New technologies and constant support for business partners

With the growth expectations and the opportunities presented by the IT market in the region, there is also a need to be prepared to respond efficiently to a challenging scenario. In this sense, strategic skills development and training are essential.

The TD SYNNEX CoE is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, and has support locations throughout the LAC region. It is supported by a multidisciplinary team focused on enhancing the capabilities of all business partners and driving their technical excellence. Areas of expertise include IBM software (data, Artificial Intelligence, business automation, IT and security automation), Storage and Red Hat (Openshift, Ansible and RHEL).

For Alvaro Andrade, Director, Vendor Management for IBM and Red Hat in TD SYNNEX LAC, the CoE seeks to address partners concerns related to the use of IBM technologies - what is the best strategy to incorporate them in the market - and how to prepare their teams and customers and develop the best solutions for them. “Offering partners a unique experience is the main objective of the CoE. We are looking for our partners to have the ability to use IBM and Red Hat solutions more effectively, create solutions together, position them in the market and accompany their customers in the development of projects,” said Andrade.

The CoE will be connected to the entire LAC region and TD SYNNEX is making significant investments in three pillars:

- First, in human resources. The center has more than 25 professionals located in different countries across the region. The team includes a group of architects with a superior level of technical knowledge and extensive experience in developing solutions. In addition, the CoE is also supported by the TD SYNNEX's business development team, which will work to connect business partners with IBM and Red Hat, and develop demand generation and marketing plans. At the CoE, partners will have at their disposal support tools such as demonstration environments, reference cases, methodologies, proof of concept, among other resources, to support sales and boost MVP the performance.

- The second pillar is the physical center itself. The CoE is located in São Paulo, where TD SYNNEX partners will be able to work together with IBM professionals in the region. The Center of Excellence will be connected to all TD SYNNEX locations in Latin America and the Caribbean via remote pods, giving partners access to all resources available at the São Paulo Center. Business partners will be supported by a team of specialized professionals, through the appointment of a regional manager who will coordinate the work of the specialists based in the different countries of the region.

- The third pillar of this investment is a solid marketing structure. Through the promotion of various events and activities, the CoE seeks to support the development of new business partners, offer new practices to pre-existing partners and position important technologies. It will work together to accompany partners throughout the sales cycle from training and development of a marketing plan, to lead generation support and follow-up. “TD SYNNEX will facilitate partners' entry and growth in the IBM world, not only from a physical point of view, but also in terms of familiarization with the nuances of its technologies and business applications,” says Fabiano Rodrigues, Director of IBM Product Distribution in Brazil for TD SYNNEX.

