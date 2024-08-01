SecureAuth Advances Workforce and Customer Identity and Access Management with a Bold New Vision and Welcoming Experiences

With leading Identity and Access Management solutions from SecureAuth, organizations worldwide find it easier than ever to create digital experiences that are as welcoming as they are secure. Our AI-driven Risk Engine helps deliver dynamic – and often invisible – authentication and authorization for users, combined with a data privacy framework that protects their information and ensures their consent. It all adds up to a virtual handshake at the digital door to your company. Making you more effective than ever at eliminating bad actors or incorrect authorizations. Keeping your employees engaged and productive. And delighting your customers so you can fuel your digital growth. Welcome to Better Identity.

With leading Identity and Access Management solutions from SecureAuth, organizations worldwide find it easier than ever to create digital experiences that are as welcoming as they are secure. Our AI-driven Risk Engine helps deliver dynamic – and often invisible – authentication and authorization for users, combined with a data privacy framework that protects their information and ensures their consent. It all adds up to a virtual handshake at the digital door to your company. Making you more effective than ever at eliminating bad actors or incorrect authorizations. Keeping your employees engaged and productive. And delighting your customers so you can fuel your digital growth. Welcome to Better Identity.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecureAuth, a market leader in identity and access management, today unveiled its vision for advancing workforce and customer identity security, creating experiences that are as welcoming as they are secure – alongside a rebranded company and product UX.

As organizations continue to transform to meet the growing demands of digital business, they must balance stringent security demands, while ensuring seamless experiences for their users. This market context is driving the demand for workforce and customer identity solutions, which surpassed USD $12B in 2022 and is growing at a projected CAGR of 13% through 2032, according to Global Market Insights 2023 data.

Designed to meet the growing identity needs of enterprises serving their employees and customers, SecureAuth has aligned its market-leading capabilities under two flagship offerings: SecureAuth Workforce and SecureAuth CIAM (Customer Identity & Access Management).

“We envision a world where your employees are always safe, productive, and engaged; where your customers delight in seamless online experiences and never worry about comprised data. Where your company and brand are as protected as they are valued. Our latest innovations are designed to advance that vision and deliver the outcomes that matter most to our customers,” said Joseph Dhanapal, CEO of SecureAuth.

Three core solution principles are driving the company’s latest innovation across both its Workforce and CIAM solutions, including just a few of the latest capabilities released below:

Always Serve Users

Enhanced branding, improved UX and modern layouts across both Workforce and Customer solutions give users more streamlined experiences and ensures easier profile management.

across both Workforce and Customer solutions give users more streamlined experiences and ensures easier profile management. Customizable Portal in SecureAuth Workforce , enabling tailored look and feel to perfectly match organizations' branding, while users get real-time password strength feedback and seamless single logout across all connected applications.

, enabling tailored look and feel to perfectly match organizations' branding, while users get real-time password strength feedback and seamless single logout across all connected applications. A new tailored consent experience in SecureAuth CIAM enables administrators to manage the end-user privacy experience through dynamic policies that determine when users can and should assert control over the handling and distribution of their personal data.

Always Be Flexible

Fine-Grained Authorization (FGA). Use dynamic policies to control access, based not only on roles and attributes, but also on object relationships modeled in SecureAuth’s relationship graph as well as from any API-accessible external third-party source.

Use dynamic policies to control access, based not only on roles and attributes, but also on object relationships modeled in SecureAuth’s relationship graph as well as from any API-accessible external third-party source. Enhanced management delegation across B2B2C ecosystems, delivering SecureAuth cloud CIAM customers enhanced flexibility to give third parties and partners secure, efficient access to systems, without adding additional internal resources to manage – scaling for growth without scaling headcount.

across B2B2C ecosystems, delivering SecureAuth cloud CIAM customers enhanced flexibility to give third parties and partners secure, efficient access to systems, without adding additional internal resources to manage – scaling for growth without scaling headcount. Flexible, streamlined workflows and a powerful new dashboard give SecureAuth Workforce administrators improved drill-down functionality, for near real-time visibility into user activity logs making monitoring easier than ever.

Never Compromise Security

AI/ML driven risk and level-of-assurance calculations, allow administrations of both SecureAuth Workforce & CIAM deployments to dynamically alter the amount of friction users experience depending on a wide variety of factors such as their behavior, location and device characteristics.

allow administrations of both SecureAuth Workforce & CIAM deployments to dynamically alter the amount of friction users experience depending on a wide variety of factors such as their behavior, location and device characteristics. External Authentication Methods for Microsoft Entra. Support for external authentication methods enables Microsoft Entra ID customers to leverage SecureAuth’s Workforce identity solution as an external authentication provider, providing enhanced security and a better MFA experience to users within their existing Microsoft ecosystem.

Support for external authentication methods enables Microsoft Entra ID customers to leverage SecureAuth’s Workforce identity solution as an external authentication provider, providing enhanced security and a better MFA experience to users within their existing Microsoft ecosystem. FIPS Capable Containers: Public Sector Organizations required to adhere to FedRamp compliance requirements can now leverage the FIPS-capable container set to deploy SecureAuth’s CIAM offering.

The company’s vision, reinvigorated brand, and latest innovations are part of a unified and holistic approach to identity and access management that delivers maximum security with exceptional digital experiences.

About SecureAuth

With leading Identity and Access Management solutions from SecureAuth, organizations worldwide find it easier than ever to create digital experiences that are as welcoming as they are secure. Our AI-driven Risk Engine helps deliver dynamic – and often invisible – authentication and authorization for users, combined with a data privacy framework that protects their information and ensures their consent.

It all adds up to a virtual handshake at the digital door to your company. Making you more effective than ever at eliminating bad actors or incorrect authorizations. Keeping your employees engaged and productive. And delighting your customers so you can fuel your digital growth. Welcome to Better Identity. Learn more at www.secureauth.com