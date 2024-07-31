ABS Global Investments Announces Strategic Partnership with Nile Capital

GREENWICH, Conn. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABS Global Investments (“ABS”), a global investment firm focused on differentiated equity strategies, together with Nile Capital Group Holdings (“Nile”), a private equity firm that specializes in making GP stake investments in innovative asset managers, has acquired the remaining 23% minority interest in ABS previously owned by Evercore Inc. (“EVR”). ABS management remains the majority owner, welcoming Nile as its new strategic Investor.

ABS Global Investments began operations in late 2002 and specializes in sourcing alpha opportunities across global equity and emerging markets. The team leverages a global network of on-the-ground relationships to source unique investment opportunities. As of July 2024, ABS manages over $7 billion in assets from its headquarters in Greenwich, CT. ABS’ diverse client base is comprised of Pension Plans, Endowments & Foundations, and private wealth platforms.

“ Nile’s deep industry knowledge and expertise in partnering with boutique asset management companies will empower us to expand our market reach and breadth of product offerings, supporting our ability to continue to provide best-in-class investment solutions to our clients. We are excited to welcome Nile as our new partner," stated Laurence Russian, Founding Partner, and Portfolio Manager at ABS. “ ABS is proud to have partnered with the Evercore team since 2012, and we are thankful for Evercore’s commitment to helping us achieve so much during our decade-long partnership.”

Nile’s investment in ABS is a testament to the Firm’s strategy of acquiring equity stakes in performance-driven and founder-owned asset management companies. The partnership is expected to provide valuable support to ABS’ talented management team, fostering innovation and the expansion of its distribution efforts.

“ We are fortunate to have worked with such a top-notch team over the past several years as we continue to innovate and better suit the needs of our clients. We’re thrilled to partner with Nile to help us continue this journey,” said Guilherme Ribeiro do Valle, Founding Partner, and Portfolio Manager at ABS. “ We’re excited by the opportunity in front of us,” Mr. Valle concluded.

“ As investors look for a differentiated source of non-correlated alpha, ABS has provided unique solutions to meet its customers’ needs for over two decades. Under Laurence and Gui’s leadership, ABS has built a culture of excellence driven by a focus on innovation, talent development, and a commitment to customer success,” said Melvin Lindsey, Managing Partner at Nile. “ We look forward to joining forces with the ABS team to build on the strong momentum and further establish its position as a market leader.”

ABS will continue to operate under the leadership of its current management team.

Berkshire Global Advisors acted as Nile's exclusive financial advisor, and Reed Smith provided legal counsel.

About ABS Global Investments

ABS Global Investments specializes in sourcing alpha opportunities across global equity strategies. With offices in Greenwich, CT, Hong Kong and Zurich, ABS often identifies specialized investment managers from around the world early in their life cycle. This advantage is enhanced by the firm’s proprietary system, The ABSolute, which organizes the research, due diligence, and risk management processes. As a majority employee-owned firm, ABS is defined by every employee's accountability, engagement, and owner mindset, the teams' diligence and collaboration, and leadership's longevity and stability. By focusing on niche global equity strategies, ABS delivers commingled and customized products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. For more information, visit www.absinv.com.

About Nile Capital Group Holdings

Nile Capital Group Holdings, LLC is a private equity firm that provides flexible capital by investing in GP stakes of performance-driven scalable boutique, niche, and diverse asset management firms at a critical inflection point in their cycle. Nile seeks to partner with talented and innovative investment managers who can benefit from its growth capital and proprietary T.I.D.E.S.™ operational framework, which has proven successful across various asset classes, firms, and business cycles. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.nilecapitalgroup.com.