​​Numerated Partners with Validis to Expand Footprint in Lending and Financial Analysis

Numerated, a leading fintech providing modular commercial lending solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with on-demand accounting data provider Validis. This collaboration will provide lenders with the same intuitive experience now with expanded data sets, stronger financial analysis capabilities and the highest quality credit decisions.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Enhanced Risk Mitigation: The partnership will significantly expand Numerated's data coverage, enabling more comprehensive and accurate financial analysis and risk mitigation.

Advanced Analytics: With more granular data comes opportunities for more complex analytics along with generative AI applications.

With more granular data comes opportunities for more complex analytics along with generative AI applications. Granular Data for Complex Commercial Lending Decisions: Expanded data sets will support asset-based lending as well as improve decisioning for small-dollar scored loans and larger, fully underwritten loans alike.

Michael Turner, CEO of Validis affirms the importance of the partnership, “Together, Numerated and Validis are providing the granular data that financial institutions need to make accurate credit decisions. Having these two best-in-class providers work together makes it easier for lenders to speed up decisions while reducing credit risk.”

“We are constantly looking to innovate and provide our clients with the best experience and data available. As we incorporate the power of GenAI into our financial analysis products, the integration of Validis data marks an incredible leap forward in providing the highest quality credit decisions in the market,” remarked Dan O’Malley, CEO of Numerated.

The integration of Validis’s data sharing technology with Numerated's platform will be rolled out in phases, with initial implementation in 2024 and full implementation in early 2025. This phased approach ensures a seamless transition for customers and maximizes the benefits of the new capabilities.

About Numerated: Numerated transforms the way financial institutions lend to businesses, making the process faster and easier. Banks and credit unions of all sizes leverage Numerated’s digital business lending solutions to exceed borrower expectations for convenience while driving significant gains in efficiency. The platform uses data to streamline originations and underwriting for business lending, from application to close. More than 500,000 businesses and 30,000 financial institution associates have leveraged the platform to process over $50 billion in lending, making Numerated the fastest-growing fintech SaaS company on the 2022 Inc. 5,000.

About Validis: Validis is a group of passionate data people on a mission to connect financial data. We work with Lenders to help them connect to their customers' accounting packages. With Validis, Lenders work faster and smarter, benefiting from instant access to detailed financial data including AR/AP subledgers and full GL transaction details. Our customers unlock significant efficiencies, save money, and get accurate insight from live, fully standardized, granular data. This powers faster and better lending.