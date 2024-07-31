Spatial and Tech Soft 3D Strengthen Partnership

Tech Soft 3D and Spatial, a Dassault Systèmes subsidiary, the two leading component technology providers in the engineering industry, have strengthened their strategic alliance with the goal of driving the engineering industry forward. This enhanced partnership aims to deliver best-in-class technology, fostering rapid application development and solving real-world engineering challenges more effectively. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tech Soft 3D and Spatial, a Dassault Systèmes subsidiary, the two leading component technology providers in the engineering industry, have strengthened their strategic alliance with the goal of driving the engineering industry forward. This enhanced partnership aims to deliver best-in-class technology, fostering rapid application development and solving real-world engineering challenges more effectively. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BROOMFIELD, Colo. & BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Soft 3D and Spatial, a Dassault Systèmes subsidiary, the two leading component technology providers in the engineering industry, have strengthened their strategic alliance with the goal of driving the engineering industry forward. This enhanced partnership aims to deliver best-in-class technology, fostering rapid application development and solving real-world engineering challenges more effectively.

For more than two decades, Spatial and Tech Soft 3D have shared a vision of empowering engineers with cutting-edge visualization technology. This collaboration underscores their commitment to innovation and excellence in the engineering software market.

Most recently, Spatial has chosen to add Tech Soft 3D's HOOPS Communicator graphics engine for web visualization to its portfolio of components. Spatial’s decision to integrate HOOPS Communicator with its ACIS and CGM 3D modeling kernels and 3D InterOp for data conversion is a testament to the robustness and market leadership of HOOPS Communicator for visualization of engineering data in the browser. This decision follows an extensive evaluation process, and solidifies HOOPS Communicator’s position as the leading web visualization toolkit for the 3D engineering industry. The partnership enables Spatial's extensive network of customers to seamlessly transition their applications from desktop to the cloud. This move is crucial as the industry increasingly seeks web-based solutions to enhance accessibility and collaboration.

“We’re happy to see the decades-long collaboration between Tech Soft 3D and Spatial grow even stronger,” said Tyler Barnes, President of Tech Soft 3D. “The expansion of our relationship benefits the industry as a whole and aligns with both companies’ goal to empower developers of 3D engineering applications with sophisticated and powerful tools.”

Spatial and Tech Soft 3D have a long history of collaboration. Spatial has integrated HOOPS Visualize with its SDKs since 2000 for the development of desktop applications. This expanded partnership highlights the trust and synergy between the two companies. Spatial's decision to adopt Tech Soft 3D's web visualization technology is a significant endorsement, reflecting years of successful collaboration.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Tech Soft 3D. Their visualization technology and expertise are unparalleled, and this collaboration will undoubtedly benefit our partners and the engineering community as a whole," said Jean-Marc Guillard, CEO of Spatial Corp. "Tech Soft 3D's HOOPS Communicator is a market leader in web visualization, and our decision to integrate it into our portfolio reflects a thorough and rigorous evaluation process. Our long-standing relationship with Tech Soft 3D has been built on trust and mutual respect, and we look forward to continuing this journey together, creating a more robust and unified ecosystem for our customers."

Component Tools Are Critical To Rapid Go To Market for Engineering Applications

Tech Soft 3D has been developing HOOPS Communicator since 2012 and it has become the gold standard for publishing engineering applications to the web. For the more than 100 partners we work with, such as Aras, Rapid DCS, and RIB Software, most have viewed HOOPS Communicator as the “only choice” because the technology is “so far ahead of anything else on the market.”

“We’ve been working with the HOOPS Communicator for over six years, and it just works. More importantly, they’ve been adapting it and modifying it to meet our use cases. We’re very picky about who we partner with and Tech Soft CEO Ron Fritz and the team have been outstanding. Their willingness to engage and solve problems together is making a big difference,” said Peter Schroer, CEO, Aras.

HOOPS Communicator is integrated with Spatial's powerful 3D modelers ACIS and CGM for data creation and editing as well as with Spatial’s 3D InterOp for data conversion, preparation and reuse. This integration speeds the implementation of these components into powerful, next-generation web-applications for design, engineering and manufacturing. By integrating Tech Soft 3D's web graphics technology, Spatial’s portfolio becomes even more robust, offering enhanced capabilities to their partners. This paves the way for a unified ecosystem where data, workflows, and expertise can migrate from the desktop to the cloud. With a standardized technology platform, developers can more easily transfer their skills and expertise across different companies, fostering innovation and speeding up time-to-market for new products. This familiarity with HOOPS Communicator also enables startups to leverage the technology and bring their solutions to market faster.

About Tech Soft 3D

Tech Soft 3D is a provider of engineering software development toolkits and end-user applications for CAD/CAE data conversion, visualization, and data publishing. Established in 1996 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Tech Soft 3D has additional offices in the USA, France, England, Japan, Germany, and Norway. Tech Soft 3D is backed by investment firm Battery Ventures. For more information, visit www.techsoft3d.com.

About Spatial

Spatial Corp, a Dassault Systèmes subsidiary, is a provider of 3D software development toolkits for technical applications across a broad range of industries. Spatial 3D modeling, CAD translation, meshing for simulation, and 3D visualization software development toolkits help application developers deliver market-leading products, maintain focus on core competencies, and reduce time-to-market. For over 35 years, Spatial’s 3D software development toolkits have been adopted by many of the world’s most recognized software developers, manufacturers, research institutes, and universities. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Spatial has offices in the USA, Germany, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spatial.com.