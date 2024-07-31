Bluespring Wealth Partners Acquires $1.35 Billion Rodgers & Associates Wealth Advisers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluespring Wealth Partners (Bluespring), a leading acquirer of both independent RIAs and hybrid wealth management firms, today announced their acquisition of Rodgers & Associates Wealth Advisers (Rodgers & Associates), a wealth management firm specializing in retirement planning based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. This announcement comes on the heels of Bluespring’s 5th anniversary celebration and brings the company’s community of partner firms to 27 total.

Rodgers & Associates oversees over $1.35 billion in client assets. The firm was founded over 25 years ago by husband-and-wife partners Rick and Jessica Rodgers, supported by colleagues Sandra Skrodinsky, President and CCO; Susan Connors, Director of Operations; Patrick Carney, Manager of Adviser Services; and Clint Krushinsky, Business Development Specialist. Rodgers & Associates employs 25 financial professionals and has nearly one thousand household clients.

Rodgers & Associates’ decision to join Bluespring was driven by many factors, including Bluespring's breadth of marketing, other back-office resources, and educational tools on succession planning. The Rodgers & Associates team prioritizes helping its clients become financially independent for retirement through high-quality service, knowledge depth, and integrity. With Bluespring's comprehensive offerings, Rodgers & Associates plans to accelerate growth and technology adoption through Bluespring’s existing platforms while maintaining its reputation for providing best-in-class retirement planning services to its clients.

"From the beginning, we were drawn to Bluespring’s emphasis on growth at scale while staying true to the core of our business," said Rick Rodgers, founder of Rodgers & Associates. "Firm-wide, we look forward to building on even more organic growth and success in the coming years, supported by Bluespring’s array of resources so that we can continue excellent service and high-quality experiences for our clients.”

"The team and I are thrilled to welcome Rodgers & Associates to the Bluespring community," said Stuart Silverman, Chairman of Bluespring. "Rodgers & Associates is a fantastic example of a firm dedicated to excellence in client services and promoting financial independence. We are excited to accompany Rick, Jessy, their team, and their clients on this next chapter of growth and success.”

About Bluespring Wealth Partners

Through a highly customized and people-centric approach, Bluespring is dedicated to the acquisition and support of quality wealth management firms. In partnering with experienced wealth advisors and their teams, Bluespring looks to perpetuate and enhance the value that they bring their clients, providing continuity and new opportunities in the process. Bluespring was established with the express purpose of helping entrepreneurs take their business to the next level of growth through successor training and incentivization, consulting and operational resources, flexible ownership arrangements, and institutional capital support. By focusing on partnership as the driver of success, Bluespring empowers wealth management firm owners to elevate their business without sacrificing their entrepreneurial spirit, founding principles, and long-term vision.