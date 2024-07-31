Box and Slack Expand Partnership with the Launch of Box AI in Slack

SAN FRANCISCO & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Cloud, and AI-powered work operating system, Slack, a Salesforce company, (NYSE: CRM) today announced an expanded partnership that brings secure AI to enterprise content to transform the way organizations work. Available today, joint customers can now access unlimited Box AI queries directly in Slack, allowing users to ask critical questions and uncover timely insights from Box files in the same place they’re already working. The companies also announced several joint enhancements to the integration, including dynamic and secure file previews of Box files in Slack, improved workflow automation across the two platforms, and more.

“Enterprises today recognize the potential of AI to unleash valuable insights that are trapped inside their content,” said Aaron Levie, Co-Founder and CEO of Box. “Thousands of customers including Elf Cosmetics, Mast-Jägermeister SE, and Wasserman Media already leverage Box and Slack together, making it easy to share and collaborate on documents across both platforms while maintaining a single, secure source of truth for content. With this expanded partnership, we are bringing that same level of interoperability and cross-platform ease of use to the world of AI. Now, whether you are working on customer presentations, legal contracts, a budget spreadsheet, or any other file, you can leverage Box AI to get insights and answers without ever leaving your Slack environment. It's never been easier to apply secure, enterprise-grade AI to your work.”

“The world’s largest and most complex enterprises rely on Slack to bring their people, projects, data, knowledge and culture together in one conversational interface – and now with Box AI, companies can intelligently surface insights from their most critical business content, right in the flow of work,” said Denise Dresser, CEO of Slack. “Slack’s improved interoperability with Box makes it easy for enterprises to unify files from across their organization and then take action that accelerates their most important business outcomes. Our integration with Box is a perfect example of how companies are using Slack as their AI-powered work operating system for the next generation of AI agents and applications.”

To unlock productivity, companies today need to be able to access their powerful workplace tools, AI agents, and applications in the context of where work is already happening. Slack’s conversational interface and extensible platform, with more than 2,600 third-party applications, allow employees to connect their most important business processes in the context of their existing work. Box’s Intelligent Content Cloud, powered by AI and integrated in Slack, gives customers the ability to engage with and search through their enterprise content in the flow of work and in the unique way their individual teams require.

“Metrigy's research continues to show that team collaboration is becoming the hub for work,” said Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst at Metrigy. “Integrating Slack with Box provides customers with an even greater way of getting their work done in one central place. This integration also delivers the ability to leverage AI to gain valuable insights from content, all within one user interface, consistent with security and compliance requirements.”

Available Today: Unlimited Box AI Queries, Right From Slack

Box AI brings powerful large language models to customers’ most important business information, without training on it, to uncover insights and automate workflows around content. By bringing Box AI to Slack, Box’s Enterprise Plus customers can now ask unlimited AI queries and surface key insights from Box files sent directly in Slack channels and threads. Since Box AI is governed by Box's built-in permissions, users will only be able to interact with and receive answers from the files they have access to. With Box AI functionality in the Slack integration:

Marketing Teams can use Box AI to extract the key insights from an in-depth market analysis report in a Slack channel and share them with the team in seconds, speeding up decision making.

Sales Teams can utilize Box AI to highlight changes to a customer presentation shared in Slack, ensuring that all team members have the latest information, improving client interactions.

Legal Teams can ask Box AI to identify the key clauses, terms, and obligations from a contract shared in Slack, streamlining the review process and ensuring critical details are not overlooked.

Operations Teams can ask Box AI to extract and share key takeaways from budget update files posted in Slack, helping them stay on top of important details and ensuring alignment with financial goals.

HR Teams can leverage Box AI to summarize employee engagement survey results shared in a Slack channel, quickly identifying trends and areas for improvement, which helps in creating effective action plans and enhancing workplace culture.

Available Today: Deepened Box and Slack Integration

The Box AI functionality in Slack builds on the innovation the two companies have delivered over the past year to make it easier for customers to use Box and Slack together. Additional new features and capabilities include:

Dynamic and secure file previews give joint customers the option to preview, scroll, and view the most recent versions of entire Box documents, including PDFs, spreadsheets, and slide decks, directly from their Slack channels. The ability to access and interact with files is governed by Box’s built-in permissions.

give joint customers the option to preview, scroll, and view the most recent versions of entire Box documents, including PDFs, spreadsheets, and slide decks, directly from their Slack channels. The ability to access and interact with files is governed by Box’s built-in permissions. Real-time loading content cards allow Box files shared in Slack to reflect any changes made to the file in seconds, improving the user experience by ensuring files shared on Slack update as the Box file itself is changed.

allow Box files shared in Slack to reflect any changes made to the file in seconds, improving the user experience by ensuring files shared on Slack update as the Box file itself is changed. Enhanced Box for Slack workflows enable Slack users to create no-code workflows that incorporate their Box content, allowing teams to automate business processes that include Box content directly within Slack.

enable Slack users to create no-code workflows that incorporate their Box content, allowing teams to automate business processes that include Box content directly within Slack. Updated admin delegated authorization streamlines the login and authorization experience for the Box app in Slack, making the deployment of the integration faster and easier.

streamlines the login and authorization experience for the Box app in Slack, making the deployment of the integration faster and easier. Improved content workflow between Box, Slack, and Salesforce enables joint customers to select Box as the default storage location for all uploads, allowing them to connect Slack channels and Salesforce accounts to the same mapped Box folder structures, ensuring content is reflected across all three platforms and eliminating redundancies.

"The Slack and Box partnership, which seamlessly integrates collaboration and content, is fundamental to enterprise needs in the age of AI," said Shivani Majewski, Managing Director – Salesforce Industries, at Slalom. "Customers want to build solutions that use AI to accelerate their business processes. Using Box AI to extract critical information from the millions of files in an organization and building collaborative workflows in Slack with those insights, improves the value and efficiency of business processes happening every day across industries like financial services, retail, media and entertainment, and more.”

Pricing and Availability

Unlimited end-user queries in the Box AI for Slack integration are available today for all Slack customers with Box Enterprise Plus plans. The additional Box and Slack integration features and capabilities are also available today for all Box and Slack customers. Customers can add the Box for Slack integration from the Slack App Directory here. More information on today’s news can be found on the Box Blog or by joining today’s webinar.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the Intelligent Content Cloud, a single platform that enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

About Slack

Slack is where work happens for millions of people every day, helping organizations in every industry move faster and fulfill their missions. It’s the AI-powered work operating system that centralizes conversations and collaboration, makes it easy to automate business processes, and delivers trusted generative AI that augments every employee to help them be more productive and drive real outcomes. As a Salesforce company, Slack is also deeply integrated with every Salesforce solution, bringing rich data and insights directly into the flow of work and fueling sales, service, and marketing productivity. To learn more and get started with Slack, visit slack.com or connect with us @SlackHQ.