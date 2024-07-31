APOLLO and Century Group Partner to Offer Digital Insurance to Residents

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, a Canadian digital insurance provider and leading innovator in the emerging embedded finance sector, has partnered with Century Group to provide instant digital insurance solutions specifically designed for tenants across Canada.

APOLLO’s digital platform launched in 2019 and began serving Canadian consumers with fully digital insurance products. Since then, APOLLO has partnered with leading REITs, property management companies, proptechs, and other organizations to embed insurance products into their existing workflows. For property managers, the insurance purchase experience is embedded directly into the leasing and renewal workflows.

“APOLLO and Century Group share the common goal of making it easier for residents to access insurance,” said Jeff McCann, APOLLO Founder and CEO. “We're thrilled to be partnering with Century Group, a company that works hard to provide their residents with an exceptional rental experience. This partnership will allow an immediate digital solution for their tenants that will improve their resident experience and provide a simple solution for their property managers.”

Since its inception as a local pioneer of residential development projects in Tsawwassen over 65 years ago, Century Group has become a leader in the design and construction of mixed-use communities across the province of British Columbia. With an eye towards conducting their business around relationships and people, Century Group works hard to provide residential and commercial spaces in well-organized neighbourhoods. This people-first approach makes them an ideal partner for APOLLO, who aim to provide simple and effective insurance solutions for Canadian tenants.

“Century Group is proud to announce our collaboration with APOLLO Insurance," said Drew Temple, Vice President Finance. "APOLLO's cutting-edge platform will make tracking compliance easy for our property managers and provide our residents with convenient insurance options."

In 2022, APOLLO became the only Insurance provider in Canada to integrate with Yardi Systems to enable instant insurance transactions and automate compliance, with real time tracking and alerts for property managers. Earlier this year, APOLLO launched FinShore, a wholly owned buy now, pay later (BNPL) subsidiary, to provide a fully embedded monthly payment option to their customers.

Visit https://apollocover.com/partnerships for more information.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. and its subsidiaries”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information visit https://apollocover.com/.

About Century Group

Century Group is a family-owned real estate development and property management company with a mission to curate places people love. Century Group's people are committed to building sustainable, thriving communities with diverse neighbourhoods. For over 65 years, Century Group has built a portfolio of operating real estate assets and land, residential rental properties, seniors residences, hotels and restaurants, and commercial retail spaces, emphasizing a mixed-use approach.