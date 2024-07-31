Genians Expands NAC-Driven ZTNA Footprint in Africa, Addressing Kenya's Growing Cyber Threat

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genians, a pioneer in NAC-driven Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, announced significant growth in its African market, driven by a strategic partnership with RASInfotech. Since entering the region in 2022, Genians has rapidly gained traction, particularly in Kenya, where the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions is escalating.

Kenya, while making strides in cybersecurity legislation with the Kenya Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, continues to grapple with sophisticated cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure, including its financial sector and energy grids. To counter these risks, a fundamental shift towards advanced security architectures is imperative.

Genians’ NAC-driven ZTNA solution, known as Universal ZTNA, offers a comprehensive approach to safeguarding networks. By combining Network Access Control with Zero Trust principles, organizations can establish a multi-layered defense against cyberattacks. This solution provides:

Enhanced Visibility: Provides comprehensive network observability through device platform intelligence and traffic flow analysis using non-disruptive network sensing technology.

Microsegmentation: Divides a network into secure segments, enforcing granular security policies for access control.

Multi-layered Policy Enforcement: Utilizes ARP, 802.1X (RADIUS), Cloud Gateway, and agent-based enforcement.

Context-based Least Privilege Access: Grants minimum network access necessary based on device & user’s context (role, location, security posture).

Various Authentication Methods: Supports AD, SSO, RADIUS, MFA, and Biometric (FIDO).

Secure Remote Access: Provides secure access from anywhere, anytime.

Application Control: Offers visibility and control over applications and services.

Compliance Assurance: Aligns with industry standards (PCI, HIPAA, NIST, ISO 27002) and continuously monitors compliance.

Security Service Edge (SSE): Augments SSE to provide secure access to various IT assets, protecting users and data in a distributed network environment.

White-labeled SASE Solution: Available for MSSPs.

“Genians’ technology, combined with RASInfotech’s local expertise, is a powerful combination for addressing Africa’s cybersecurity challenges. Genians comprehensive features, flexible deployment options, and transparent pricing have driven significant results in Africa,” said Akram Khazi, CEO of RASInfotech.

Kyeyeon Kim, Co-founder and CTO of Genians, stated, “Our Universal ZTNA solution lays the groundwork for a secure digital future, even accommodating legacy environments. By partnering closely with RASInfotech, we are dedicated to equipping organizations with the necessary tools to defend against evolving cyber threats.”

Genians and RASInfotech are dedicated to delivering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that meet the unique needs of African businesses and government agencies. Seeing is believing. Contact Team RASInfotech with any inquiries.

About RAS Infotech

RAS Infotech Limited was established in the year 1998 with offices in India and UAE with the sole purpose of providing comprehensive network security and network management solutions to customers across the Indian Sub-Continent and MENA region. RAS has over 1,000 satisfied clients since 20 years of its inception. It is due to the efforts of its sales and support teams, as well as consulting professionals, that these clients have renewed their trust in RAS year after year.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860), the industry pioneer in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), provides a fundamental cybersecurity platform for building a trusted path to secure access for any connecting devices by leveraging its Device Platform Intelligence (DPI), Network Access Control (NAC), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). Since 2005, the company has served more than 3,000 customers, in organizations of all sizes and industries, including global Fortune 500 companies, the government, the military, critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Genians is working to build a better security culture in the connected world by teaming up with global communities and industry leaders around the world.