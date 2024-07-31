Engineering Firm Bechtel Expands Footprint at BXP’s Reston Town Center Amidst Robust Growth

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, today announced that global engineering firm Bechtel signed a lease for approximately 289,000 square feet at Reston Overlook in Reston Town Center, Reston, Virginia. The lease represents a renewal and expansion for Bechtel, increasing the company’s occupancy to span eleven floors in the 320,000 square foot building.

Founded in 1898, Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction, and project management partner to industry and government. The company’s project portfolio spans defense & space, environmental cleanup, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, nuclear power, and energy security & transition. Recent Projects of significance include the completion of Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4, the groundbreaking of the Natrium Advanced Reactor Demonstration Project in Wyoming, and the design and construction of a Semiconductor Plant Facility located in Ohio. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bechtel employs 18,000 individuals in nearly 50 countries across the globe.

“As a client for over a decade, Bechtel’s renewal and expansion within Reston Town Center is a testament to Reston’s desirability amongst global firms and the strong partnership we’ve been able to foster,” said Jake Stroman, Executive Vice President, Co-Head of the Washington, DC Region at BXP. “With direct access to major transit hubs, dynamic shopping, dining and fitness experiences, and year-round community programming, Reston Town Center continues to provide clients with the accessible, best-in-class offerings that are most desired in today’s market.”

Bechtel, which has been headquartered in Reston since 2012, has continued to grow within BXP’s Washington, DC and Northern Virginia portfolio. In addition to the firm’s expansion and renewal at Reston Town Center, Bechtel also signed a lease for 23,525 square feet last year at BXP’s 2200 Pennsylvania Ave, a premier workplace in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Washington, DC.

“Bechtel is committed to our partnership in the D.C. Metropolitan area, particularly in Reston where we’ve been since 2012,” said Rick Tesman, Bechtel Manager of Facilities. “Our recent lease extension and office expansion supports our growing global operations, fostering increased collaboration at our headquarters. As a 126-year-old-company, we’re proud to continue our legacy at Sunset Hills in Reston Town Center.”

Erin Cotter and Jake Stroman of BXP represented the landlord in the deal. Cathy Delcoco of CBRE represented Bechtel.

Reston Town Center is an acclaimed urban development located in the heart of Northern Virginia. Owned and managed by BXP, Reston Town Center is home to over 4 million square feet of premier workplaces, 50 retailers, 30 restaurants, 2,000+ residential homes, outdoor recreation spaces, and seasonal events programming.

To learn more about BXP’s portfolio and ongoing development initiatives, visit www.bxp.com.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers’ objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

About BXP

BXP, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of June 30, 2024, BXP’s portfolio, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, totaled 53.5 million square feet and 186 properties, with ten properties under construction or redevelopment. For more information, visit www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.