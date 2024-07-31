Agreement Reached to Build Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2)

MORGANTOWN, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) has executed a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) to receive up to $925 million in federally funded dollars to spearhead the development of a clean hydrogen hub in Appalachia. This federal funding will unlock billions of dollars in private sector investment to create thousands of well-paying jobs in Appalachia’s emerging hydrogen economy. In partnership with OCED, ARCH2 will create a clean, economically viable, and socially equitable hydrogen ecosystem within Appalachia, revitalizing local communities impacted by the energy transition.

H2Hub Program Background

In October 2023, the DOE selected ARCH2 as one of seven hubs from across the nation to enter award negotiations for the DOE’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program (H2Hubs). The H2Hubs are a long-term initiative that aim to create regional clusters of clean hydrogen producers, consumers, and connective infrastructure that will form the foundation of a national clean hydrogen network. The program is divided into four phases that span more than a decade. ARCH2 was awarded $30 million for Phase 1, which is expected to last up to 36 months, starting in July 2024. The remaining portions of the allocated federal dollars will be unlocked in future phases as the hub successfully reaches specific milestones set by the DOE.

Regional Benefits

ARCH2 will bring significant economic, environmental, and social benefits to the Appalachian region, including:

Environmental: Produce clean hydrogen to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors such as manufacturing and transportation.

Produce clean hydrogen to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors such as manufacturing and transportation. Economic : Create thousands of new jobs and train local workers for the energy jobs of tomorrow.

: Create thousands of new jobs and train local workers for the energy jobs of tomorrow. Social: Ensure 40 percent of the overall program benefits flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

Community Engagement

ARCH2 will share additional details on the project portfolio, Community Benefits Commitments, and plans for Phase 1 community and labor engagement during an upcoming webinar. Please check ARCH2’s Events page for details.

Further Information

More information on ARCH2 is available here:

About the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2)

The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) is a collaborative initiative between the United States Department of Energy (DOE), private industry, state and local governments, academic and technology institutions, non-profit organizations, and community groups working together to build a safe and sustainable clean hydrogen ecosystem in Appalachia. With a project portfolio that spans West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, ARCH2 will leverage the region's vast resources for diverse clean hydrogen production, storage, delivery, and end-use applications. ARCH2 Project Development Partners include Air Liquide, CNX Resources Corp., Enbridge Gas Ohio, Empire Diversified Energy, EQT Corp., Fidelis New Energy, Hog Lick Aggregates, Hope Gas Inc., Independence Hydrogen Inc., KeyState, and Plug Power. Management of ARCH2 is led by Battelle, Allegheny Science and Technology (AST), GTI Energy, and TRC Companies, with support from the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL).

For more information, please visit www.arch2hub.com.