City Chic Selects Cart.com as Its U.S. Fulfillment Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, a leading provider of unified commerce and logistics software and services, today announced that Sydney-based City Chic, an omnichannel, plus-sized fashion brand, has selected Cart.com as its U.S. fulfillment partner. City Chic will leverage Cart.com’s third-party logistics (3PL) and technology solutions and Dallas warehouse facility to improve efficiency and customer experience for order fulfillment across the U.S.

“We’re proud to partner with City Chic, an omnichannel fashion brand that has cultivated a loyal customer base around the world,” said Joe Barth, Chief Logistics Officer of Cart.com. “This latest partnership underscores Cart.com’s strength in serving leading global apparel brands through our modern logistics technology and warehouse facilities that can scale as they grow.”

Cart.com enables B2C, D2C and B2B companies to automate and simplify mission-critical supply chain operations, reduce costs and achieve real-time order and inventory visibility through its technology-driven 3PL offering. Cart.com deploys its proprietary software, including its Constellation order and warehouse management systems (OMS and WMS), and a variety of automated systems to drive precision and productivity across its nationwide network of omnichannel facilities.

“Launching this partnership with Cart.com is an important next step in providing the best experience possible to both new and returning customers in the U.S.,” said Alex Linton, VP Logistics of City Chic. “We look forward to working with Cart.com’s team and technology to fulfill orders more efficiently as we grow our U.S. business and customer base.”

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure that unifies operations across channels and makes it easy for brands, merchants and operators to win in a channel-rich world. The company offers a complete suite of tech-enabled logistics capabilities and enterprise-grade order, warehouse and channel management software alongside expert services to simplify commerce for middle-market and enterprise companies as well as public sector agencies. Cart.com supports tens of millions of orders per year and operates over a dozen omnichannel fulfillment centers nationwide.

ABOUT CART.COM

Cart.com is the leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies to sell and fulfill anywhere their customers are. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and most complex companies to unify commerce operations across channels and drive more efficient growth.

ABOUT CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE

City Chic Collective is a global omni-channel retailer specialising in curvy women’s apparel, footwear and accessories. Its omni-channel model comprises a network of 77 stores across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and websites operating in ANZ, the USA, and third-party marketplace and wholesale partners in Australia, New Zealand and the USA.

City Chic ‘s mission is to empower curvy women across the globe to embrace who they are and unite their passion for style.