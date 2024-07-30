Generational Group Advises O-D Tool & Cutter, Inc. in its sale to Arch Cutting Tools, LLC.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, O-D Tool & Cutter, Inc., to Arch Cutting Tools, LLC. The acquisition closed July 22, 2024.

Located in Mansfield, Massachusetts, O-D Tool & Cutter, Inc., established in 1959, is a family-owned business specializing in CNC tool grinding. They offer comprehensive services, including tool design, manufacturing, sharpening, and modification. With over 60 years of experience, they continually invest in advanced technology, skilled personnel, and state-of-the-art equipment to deliver high-quality cutting tools. Their dedication to quality and customer service has made them a leading tool center in New England.

Arch Cutting Tools, LLC (ARCH) is an American manufacturer of solid round and indexable metal cutting tools for the aerospace, defense, firearms, automotive, transportation, medical, and power generation industries founded in 2011 and based in Warren, Michigan. ARCH combines engineering expertise with precision machining technologies to serve the medical, aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. They offer services including design-for-manufacturability, prototyping, application testing, program management, and technical support. With strategically located facilities across the U.S., ARCH aims to reduce manufacturing costs, optimize performance, and mitigate supply chain risks for their clients. Their focus on continuous operational improvements and collaborative partnerships contributes to the advancement of American precision machining.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director of M&A – Eastern Region, David Fergusson and his team, led by Generational Group Affiliate, Jeff Carignan, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Corey Painter, closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Tom Stephens, and Senior M&A Advisor, Dr. Michael Lorence, established the initial relationship with O-D Too & Cutter, Inc.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, stated, “At Generational Group, we are proud to facilitate such strategic partnerships that drive growth and enhance service offerings for our clients.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award-winning, full-service business advisory firm. With more than 350 professionals located throughout 17 offices in North America, the company helps business owners release their business’ wealth by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management. For more information visit generational.com.