Hayfin Agrees to Arctos-Backed Management Buyout

LONDON & NEW YORK & VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hayfin Capital Management (“Hayfin”), a leading alternative asset management firm with c. €31billion in AUM, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Arctos Partners (“Arctos”), a private investment firm, to support a management buyout of the business, acquiring British Columbia Investment Management Corporation’s (“BCI”) majority stake. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This new partnership delivers Hayfin’s long-term objectives of greater team ownership, alignment, and incentivization, as well as generating superior and consistent risk-adjusted returns for clients. Arctos, via its Keystone strategy, which provides strategic partnership to leading financial sponsors, through bespoke growth capital and liquidity solutions, has underwritten 100 percent of the funding and will facilitate the Hayfin team becoming the majority owners of the common equity. BCI will remain a strategic limited partner in certain Hayfin funds.

Founded in 2009, Hayfin specializes in providing European and North American credit and private equity investment solutions to a global investor base. BCI acquired a majority stake in the firm in January 2017, and since that time Hayfin has experienced strong sustained growth and momentum, quadrupling its AUM, adding senior talent, and diversifying and expanding its strategies. Hayfin’s product offering now spans direct lending, special opportunities, tactical solutions, high-yield/syndicated loans, healthcare opportunities, maritime yield and private equity solutions.

Tim Flynn, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Hayfin, said: “This is an exciting new chapter that will support Hayfin’s ongoing growth while preserving our core identity and operational autonomy. Arctos has a best-in-class, like-minded team that recognizes the enormous opportunity available to investors in the credit markets today, and their experience only enhances our ability to serve our investors, borrowers and sponsors. Our long-standing team is grateful to BCI for the last seven years of successful collaboration, and we look forward to a continued relationship with them as an investor in our products.”

Ian Charles, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Arctos, said: “Hayfin has an excellent leadership team supported by a robust bench of talent, proven track record and disciplined investment style. Their strategic growth ambitions make them an ideal partner for Arctos Keystone and provides our investors access to Europe’s leading private credit platform as that market continues to see rapid growth. We look forward to supporting Hayfin’s long-tenured investment team in delivering our shared objective of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for our respective investors.”

Jim Pittman, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Private Equity at BCI, said: “We are delighted to have reached this agreement with Hayfin and Arctos, delivering an excellent outcome for BCI’s pension plan and insurance clients. We’re extremely proud of the partnership we forged with the Hayfin team over the past seven years, which has delivered significant growth in a critical period for the private credit market. We remain confident in Hayfin’s investment strategies and are pleased to remain as a limited partner in certain funds.”

About Hayfin Capital Management

Founded in 2009, Hayfin Capital Management (“Hayfin”) is a leading alternative asset management firm with c. €31billion in assets under management. Hayfin focuses on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors across its private debt, liquid credit and private equity solutions businesses.

Hayfin has a diverse international team of over 200 experienced industry professionals with offices globally, including headquarters in London and offices in Dubai, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Stockholm, San Diego, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Further information can be found at hayfin.com.

About Arctos Partners

Arctos is a private investment firm that provides bespoke growth capital and liquidity solutions, differentiated thought partnership, and value creation advice to sports franchises (Arctos Sports) and alternative asset managers, their funds, and portfolio companies (Arctos Keystone). Founded in 2019, Arctos serves as a catalyst for innovation and business transformation for its portfolio companies and its markets. The firm’s proprietary approach is anchored by its unique quantitative research and data science platform, Arctos Insights. Arctos has a team of more than 50 investment and operational professionals with investment and operating expertise across industries, geographies, and economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Dallas, with office locations in New York, and London.

Further information can be found at arctospartners.com

About BCI

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is amongst the largest institutional investors in Canada, with C$250.4 billion in gross AUM as of March 31, 2024. Based in Victoria, British Columbia, with offices in Vancouver, New York, and London, U.K., BCI manages a portfolio of diversified public and private market investments on behalf of its 29 British Columbia public sector clients.

BCI’s private equity program actively manages a C$31 billion global portfolio of privately-held companies and funds with the potential for long-term growth and value creation. Leveraging our sector-focused teams in business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, industrials, and technology, media and telecommunications, we work with strategic private equity partners to source and manage direct and co-sponsor/co-investment opportunities.