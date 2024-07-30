Textron Aviation Expands Service Offerings to Include Cessna Citation 560XL Series Landing Gear Repair Process

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation today announced the expansion of its service offerings to include a new standard repair process for Cessna Citation 560XL series aircraft main landing gear (MLG). The new solution, developed in collaboration with the company’s affiliate, Able Aerospace Services, allows for significant MLG repairs without a full replacement – providing an additional timely and cost-effective part option for customers.

Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker customers receive factory-direct support, maintenance and modifications by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, through its global network of service and parts centers, mobile service units and 24/7 1CALL AOG (aircraft-on-ground) support.

“Our priority is delivering the best aviation experience for our customers, and having the option to repair main landing gear gives customers additional flexibility when servicing their aircraft,” said Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Customer Support. “This investment in a new solution for Citation 560XL aircraft supports reducing operating costs and minimizing aircraft downtime so that we can keep our customers moving.”

Textron Aviation initially announced MLG repair capabilities on the Cessna Citation CJ series aircraft in 2020. In addition to offering greater efficiency for customers, the new service supports Textron Aviation’s efforts to reduce and reuse by allowing customers to repair parts and utilize exchanges and rentals. The company continuously seeks to enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of maintenance services across the entire Beechcraft and Cessna fleet.

About Textron Aviation service

Textron Aviation, through its Beechcraft and Cessna brands, is renowned for its unrivaled global service network dedicated to complete life-cycle support. In addition to its expansive company-owned footprint, Textron Aviation’s jet and turboprop customers have access to a global network of more than 300 authorized service facilities. Textron Aviation also offers a mobile support program featuring more than 40 mobile service units, three dedicated support aircraft, and on-site service technicians and support. Find additional information about Textron Aviation’s service programs at http://txtav.com/en/service.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Able Aerospace Services, Inc.

Able Aerospace Services, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, is a leading supplier of component and MRO services. With headquarters and maintenance facilities on the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (KIWA) in Mesa, Arizona, Able’s products and services support commercial and military fixed- and rotor-wing aviation. Able combines 40 years of aviation experience with a staff of approximately 400 employees to accomplish its mission: Be the aviation leader that provides safe, reliable and innovative maintenance, repair and overhaul solutions. Able is certified by numerous airworthiness authorities including the FAA, EASA, ANAC, CAAC, JCAB, DGCA and others.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.