Acieta Announces Acquisition of Capital Industries, Strengthening Your Automation Edge

Acieta, Capital Industries, Mid-State Engineering, RoBEX and +Vantage have united to transform your operations. INNOVATE to get ahead, INTEGRATE for seamless efficiency, and DOMINATE your market. With us, you're not just prepared for the future; you are forging it. Visit acieta.com/edge for more information.

Acieta, Capital Industries, Mid-State Engineering, RoBEX and +Vantage have united to transform your operations. INNOVATE to get ahead, INTEGRATE for seamless efficiency, and DOMINATE your market. With us, you're not just prepared for the future; you are forging it. Visit acieta.com/edge for more information.

MAUMEE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acieta, a leader in industrial robotic automation solutions, is excited to announce the acquisition of Capital Industries, a distinguished player in material handling, assembly systems, feeding systems, test systems, and control systems. This strategic acquisition enhances our ability to deliver unmatched expertise and innovative solutions to manufacturers, reinforcing our commitment to providing ‘Your Automation Edge’.

"We are excited to join forces with Acieta, a leader in the automation industry. This union will allow us to leverage our combined expertise and resources to deliver even greater value to our customers," said Kent Colclazier, President of Capital Industries. "Together, we are poised to drive innovation and set new standards in the industry."

A Powerhouse of Expertise

At Acieta, we lead with the transformative power of automation in manufacturing. Our commitment to innovation and excellence has positioned us at the forefront of the industry, and the addition of Capital Industries to our portfolio strengthens our collective capabilities. By joining forces with Mid-State Engineering, RōBEX, and +Vantage, we’re creating an even stronger presence to solve manufacturers' challenges in the automation landscape.

Your Success, Our Mission

Acieta has been dedicated to streamlining manufacturing processes, enhancing efficiency, and driving cost-effectiveness for manufacturers. With 100+ years of combined expertise and over 10,000 automation systems integrated across North America, our team is equipped to provide you with even more unparalleled support and innovative solutions.

Expanded Expertise and Market Reach

The acquisition of Capital Industries, based in Shelbyville, IN, brings significant advantages to our customers:

Enhanced Product and Service Offerings: The combined strengths of all five companies will provide manufacturers with a broader range of tailored automation solutions, an expanding portfolio of standard product offerings, and comprehensive service and training. Innovation and Technology: Access to additional cutting-edge technologies and application expertise will enable us to deliver an even wider array of automation solutions, exceeding your expectations and keeping you ahead of the competition. Expanded Market Reach: With Capital Industry’s expertise in the pharmaceutical/medical, aerospace and defense, solar, and battery markets, we can now serve a more diverse customer base, complementing our existing verticals and opening new opportunities for growth.

A Future of Endless Possibilities

Integrating Capital Industries into Acieta demonstrates our unwavering dedication to offering exceptional automation solutions and services. With our expanded resources and expertise, we are confident that this acquisition will enhance your overall experience and drive your success in new and exciting ways.

“Our acquisition of Capital Industries is driven by our dedication to providing unparalleled value to our customers,” said David Carr, CEO of Acieta. “This move enhances our capabilities and enables us to offer more comprehensive and integrated automation solutions, reinforcing our leadership in the industry.”

Thank you for being an integral part of our journey. We look forward to continuing to serve you with excellence and innovation. Explore the new possibilities with Acieta and Capital Industries. Contact us at info@acieta.com or call 844-4-ACIETA today to learn how we can drive your success together.

About Acieta

Acieta is a leader in industrial robotic technology and automation solutions, dedicated to enhancing manufacturing processes for over 40 years. With 100+ years of combined expertise and over 10,000 automation systems integrated across North America, Acieta provides comprehensive support and innovative solutions to manufacturers in various industries.