MANSCAPED® Launches The Dome Shaver™ Pro Electric Head Shaver

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grab life by the bald. Today, MANSCAPED®, the global men’s grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, announces the launch of The Dome Shaver™ Pro. Equipped with cutting-edge FlexAdjust Technology to adapt to the unique contours of the head, ultra-thin foils for a precision shave, and five-blade design for powerful cutting action in a single pass, this revolutionary shaver will put you on the fast-track to bald.

“As the leader in groin grooming technology, we specialize in creating tools for shaving sensitive skin in hard-to-reach places, and the scalp is no exception,” said Chee Min Hong, Vice President, Product Management of MANSCAPED. “Maintaining a hair-free style can be challenging, so we designed The Dome Shaver Pro to be powerful, user-friendly, and comfortable enough for daily use, letting you effortlessly achieve that fresh, clean-shaven feeling every day.”

This is a tool for the self-assured, those who know they look best bald and plan to keep it that way. You don’t take things one strand at a time; you dictate your routine, seize every day, and ensure it goes smoothly—no matter what. The Dome Shaver Pro is designed to meet your high standards. It delivers the high-end aesthetics and quality associated with the MANSCAPED brand, along with the reliable performance customers depend on. With an ergonomic design that fits perfectly in the palm of your hand, it offers unparalleled control and comfort for a flawless shave every time.

The Dome Shaver Pro features:

SkinSafe ® Technology* to help reduce the risk of nicks and cuts.

Technology* to help reduce the risk of nicks and cuts. Five double-track blade heads and a 9,500 RPM motor for swift and powerful cutting action.

Curved blade pad with FlexAdjust Technology for an ultra-smooth shave.

Waterproof** for wet or dry operation.

Magnetic detachable blade pad and hair chamber to keep things tidy.

Long-lasting rechargeable battery; USB-C and wireless charging compatible.

Protective cap, travel lock, and sleek hardshell travel case for grooming on the go.

An ideal companion to The Dome Shaver Pro, and the perfect way to relieve post-shave skin, The Dome Soother head aftershave lotion is the newest formulation to join the MANSCAPED lineup. Dermatologist tested for sensitive skin and infused with aloe, gotu kola, and a blend of colloidal oats, this quick-drying lotion soothes, calms, and restores the scalp, providing all-day hydration.

The Dome Shaver Pro is currently available in the United States and Canada with further international availability soon to follow. Consumers can purchase the product on Manscaped.com and Amazon for $139.99 USD and $189.99 CAD. Retail rollout of The Dome Shaver Pro will follow the direct-to-consumer and marketplace launches in the coming months.

Are you ready to keep your smooth? Put your head in good hands with The Dome Shaver Pro.

* SkinSafe® Technology does not guarantee cut protection.

** IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

About MANSCAPED®

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over ten million men worldwide. Its product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target®, Walmart, Best Buy, Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.