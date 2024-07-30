O2 Invests in and Partners With Centex Construction

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) announced today that it has partnered with Centex Construction (“Centex” or the “Company”) (www.centexconstruction.com) and its founders Mark Whitehead, Mark Herbert, and David Borne, to support the company’s rapid growth. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Centex has a strong position in the multi-family facility service market with a best-in-class reputation for exceptional customer service. The Company maintains an impressive customer base with many of the largest nationally recognized multi-family property managers and owners in the United States. Founded by Mark, Mark, and David in 2016, Centex is a premier full-service provider of renovation, restoration, and maintenance services for existing, largescale multi-family properties. Centex is headquartered in Tomball, TX, with a footprint across 8 states in the Southeast and Southwest United States.

“This is an exciting chapter for Centex and we are thrilled to partner with O2, which will enable us to accelerate our growth trajectory and further enhance the value we deliver to our customers,” said Mark Whitehead. “From the onset of meeting the O2 team, we felt they immediately recognized our vision for continued expansion. Our partnership with O2 will allow us to pursue opportunities for organic and inorganic growth in adjacent verticals, geographies, and services to deliver greater impact for our customers.”

Charlie Miller at O2 commented, “We are very excited to partner with Mark, Mark, David, and the rest of the Centex team. They have established Centex as an industry leader in the highly fragmented multi-family service market, well positioned for future expansion with its diversified mix of customers, services, and regional markets. We would also like to thank our financial partner, LBC Credit Partners, for their support in this transaction.”

About Centex Construction

Headquartered in Tomball, TX and founded in 2016, Centex Construction is a leading provider of renovation, restoration, and maintenance services for existing, largescale multi-family property managers and owners. The Company’s operations span 8 states across the Southeast and Southwest United States. Centex offers a comprehensive suite of services, including immediate maintenance repair, exterior renovations, roofing, restoration and rebuild, interior renovations, and amenity upgrades, among other services. Centex completes thousands of jobs annually with many of the largest nationally recognized property managers and owners in the United States. Additional information is available at www.centexconstruction.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.