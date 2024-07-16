Charlotte Football Club Brings Evolv Express to Training Facility

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based screening to create safer experiences, today announced the evolution of its relationship with Major League Soccer’s Charlotte Football Club. The team is now using Evolv Express® systems for threat detection at its training facility, Atrium Health Performance Park.

Evolv Express is installed at Bank of America Stadium, which is owned and operated by Tepper Sports & Entertainment, and home to Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League (NFL). To achieve a consistent experience across all its venues, Evolv Express systems were recently installed at Charlotte FC’s training facility in East Charlotte.

“When you open a building, you have the opportunity to outfit it with great technology. This made choosing Express as our safety detection solution a no brainer,” said Joe LaBue, president of Charlotte FC. “Given the smooth fan-experience Express helps provide at Bank of America Stadium, we’re excited to expand these capabilities at Atrium Health Performance Park.”

Evolv Express uses advanced sensor technology combined with artificial intelligence to tell the difference between weapons and many kinds of metal objects people commonly carry. Tepper Sports & Entertainment introduced Evolv to local Queen City customer Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, one of the top three largest school districts in the state. Evolv has a significant and continuously expanding presence in the Southeastern U.S., inclusive of partnerships with a number of school districts in North and South Carolina.

“Our partnership with Charlotte Football Club is significant for several reasons and demonstrates our continued category dominance,” said Jay Muelhoefer, chief commercial officer for Evolv Technology. “Our footprint in MLS and in the Carolinas keeps expanding, and when you zoom out, you realize how deeply rooted we are in this region and in professional sports nationwide.”

Ten MLS teams opened the 2024 season using Evolv for security screening at home matches, including St. Louis CITY SC, the New England Revolution, and the Columbus Crew. In addition to stadiums and arenas, Evolv’s technology helps secure leading theme parks, casinos, schools, hospitals and places of worship and has screened over one billion visitors to date.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Cortex AI®, and Evolv Extend™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

About Charlotte Football Club

Charlotte Football Club is the Major League Soccer Club in the Carolinas. The Club’s mission is to be a unifying force that is bigger than one city and encourage a sense of belonging through a progressive, collective, and ambitious approach that guides efforts on and off the pitch. CLTFC is committed to driving growth through the sport and community outreach. Charlotte FC is owned by David Tepper and is a part of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, which also includes Bank of America Stadium and the Carolina Panthers. For more information, visit CharlotteFootballClub.com.

Forward-looking Statements

