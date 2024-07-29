Glue and WarpGate Announce Partnership to Enhance GameFi and DeFi Innovation

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glue Network, a user-centric blockchain ecosystem dedicated to making decentralized finance accessible to all, today announced a strategic partnership with WarpGate, a decentralized exchange (DEX) and product hub for gamers and traders. This collaboration marks one of the first projects to integrate with Glue’s new multi-chain ecosystem, enhancing security, user experience and on-chain customer support for their users.

The partnership aims to enhance WarpGate's offerings by leveraging Glue's innovative infrastructure and offerings. By integrating with Glue, WarpGate plans to expand its product range, streamline cross-chain operations, and boost liquidity. This collaboration is set to unlock new possibilities in GameFi, including novel concepts like game achievement-based lending.

Glue’s integrated blockchain system, built on the Substrate framework, features a unique architecture that combines a secure Layer 1 blockchain with specialized Layer 2 solutions for gaming, finance and asset transfers, allowing each application to access a tailored performance that fits its specific needs. This structure will enable WarpGate to enhance transaction speeds, reduce costs, and facilitate more complex gaming and financial interactions. Glue’s infrastructure will support WarpGate's expansion of trading services for gaming-related digital assets and strengthen its tools for blockchain game developers.

This synergy allows the partnership to address key challenges in the blockchain gaming space. Glue's user-friendly design aims to make Web3 interactions as seamless as mainstream Web2 applications, expanding WarpGate's reach to a broader audience. Meanwhile, WarpGate's foothold in GameFi can help fully utilize Glue's gaming-focused Layer 2 solution, creating a more robust ecosystem for developers and players alike.

"With Glue Network's infrastructure, WarpGate can now offer our users an improved suite of options," said Leo Wong, Co-Founder at WarpGate. "Cross-chain functionality means traders can access deeper liquidity pools, while game developers can create more sophisticated economic models. This partnership allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible in blockchain gaming and decentralized finance."

The partnership leverages Glue's robust security features, including the Glue Security Fund (GSF). Financed by a small percentage of transaction fees, the GSF will support third-party audits, bug bounties and recovery of exploited assets. This security infrastructure aims to provide a safer environment for WarpGate users to trade and manage gaming assets.

"This partnership with WarpGate showcases the versatility of Glue's ecosystem," said Ogle, co-founder of Glue. "By integrating our on-chain customer support and security features with WarpGate's GameFi expertise, we're setting a new standard for user protection and assistance in blockchain gaming. Our goal is to make decentralized gaming not just more secure, but also more accessible to mainstream users who may be new to blockchain technology."

The integration also brings Glue's user experience enhancements to the WarpGate platform, including robust customer service features and simplified navigation tools. Through the Glue Hub, users can manage assets, access specialized yield strategies and utilize trading analytics within a familiar, secure interface.

Unique to Glue is its service layer, allowing users to obtain customer support directly within the blockchain environment. This on-chain support system is designed to improve user experience and satisfaction by providing immediate assistance without leaving the platform.

The integration of WarpGate into Glue's ecosystem is set to begin immediately, with new features and products rolling out in the coming months.

About Glue

Glue is a user-centric blockchain ecosystem dedicated to making decentralized finance accessible to all by providing users with the simplicity and convenience of a centralized exchange on-chain. With a focus on security, flexibility, and ease of use, Glue integrates a Layer 1 blockchain, three interconnected Layer 2 solutions (Finance, Gaming, and Payments), the Glue application Hub, and an innovative service layer, all behind a user-friendly front end. Founded by an experienced team of blockchain and security veterans, Glue aims to serve crypto natives, mainstream consumers, and financial institutions. The ecosystem includes essential DeFi applications and is designed to allow third-party providers to offer a wide range of crypto and non-crypto (taxes, insurance, etc) services.

Join Glue’s digital community on Telegram and Twitter. For more information, visit https://glue.net/.

About WarpGate

WarpGate is a unique and revolutionary DEX and product hub that aims to position Immutable as the ultimate gaming index token for web3 gaming. WarpGate also aims to enable interoperability and composability with other L2 / L3 blockchains, aggregating liquidity into Immutable’s zkEVM. For more information, visit https://warpgate.pro/.