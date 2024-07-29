BreachBits Announces Benefit Partnership with The ASCII Group

ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BreachBits is pleased to announce it has embarked on a benefit partnership with The ASCII Group for 2024. The ASCII Group is a membership-based community of independent North American MSPs, MSSPs, and Solution Providers.

BreachBits delivers security and compliance capabilities via the BreachRisk platform. BreachRisk leverages AI and automation to provide scalable cyber risk assessments from an attacker’s perspective. These solutions empower organizations to find, verify, and test the threats in their environment before attackers do.

By partnering with The ASCII Group, BreachBits is creating lasting relationships with IT service providers and is demonstrating a strategic focus on channel programs. BreachBits has upgraded their BreachRisk platform to include an interface where service providers can access security and compliance capabilities as revenue streams. This will enable providers to enter the security market and increase the efficiency of their current offerings.

“Our partnership with the ASCII Group is a part of our strategic goal to make world-class security practices accessible to organizations of all sizes,” said J. Foster Davis, COO and Co-Founder of BreachBits.

“We are delighted to announce a partnership with BreachBits. By providing an exclusive benefit to the ASCII membership, BreachBits is demonstrating their commitment to the community,” said Jessie Devine, VP Channel Development, The ASCII Group.

About ASCII Edge

The ASCII Group is the premier community of North American MSPs, MSSPs and Solution Providers. The Group has members located throughout the U.S. and Canada, and membership encompasses everyone from credentialed MSPs serving the SMB community to multi-location solution providers with a national and international reach. ASCII provides services to members including leveraged purchasing programs, education and training, marketing assistance, extensive peer interaction, and more. ASCII works with a vibrant ecosystem of leading and major technology vendors that complement the ASCII community and support the mission of helping MSPs to grow their businesses.

About BreachBits, Inc.

BreachBits is a security company that provides a cloud-based digital cybersecurity service designed to identify and test cyber risks. BreachRisk™ customers can quantify cyber risk for their organization and 3rd party ecosystem. All BreachRisk™ services are powered by a proprietary AiPT™ predictive risk engine that combines attack surface discovery (ASD), attack surface monitoring (ASM), vulnerability scanning, penetration testing as a service (PTaaS), cloud inspection and testing, dark web monitoring, and spearphishing.

