Boys & Girls Clubs of America Expands AT&T Partnership to Enhance Technology Access to More Youth Across America

AT&T expands its Connected Learning Center footprint to more locations, including at Boys & Girls Clubs, bringing the benefits of broadband and digital access to even more people.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a celebration to honor AT&T’s 50th Connected Learning Center (CLC) opening last week in Austin, Boys & Girls Clubs of America announces the opening of 40 technology spaces in Boys & Girls Clubs by 2027.

As a part of AT&T’s $5 billion commitment to help 25 million people get and stay connected by 2030, the partners will join forces to equip 40 Boys & Girls Clubs with brand new Connected Learning Centers, making technology accessible for kids and teens in communities and neighborhoods across the nation.

“Today, success inside the classroom requires access to online tools and resources outside of it, which means that every Connected Learning Center represents a hub of opportunity for young people,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We’re grateful to have a partner like AT&T who is helping to remove barriers so more kids and teens across America can achieve a great future.”

To-date, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has worked with AT&T to open 20 Connected Learning Centers, bringing access to technology to over 123,000 young people. Additionally, the partners will identify 20 new Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation to receive a Connected Learning Center by 2027.

“Connectivity is key to equipping young people for a promising future,” said Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer, AT&T. “The technology skills and training delivered in CLCs will continue to bridge the digital divide and open doors for Boys & Girls Club members and their families nationwide for years to come.”

Housed within local organizations supporting communities in need, such as Boys & Girls Clubs, AT&T Connected Learning Centers provide free access to a range of digital resources, including AT&T internet and Wi-Fi, Dell Technologies computers, The Achievery SM, a free digital learning platform created by AT&T, and digital literacy resources available through AT&T ScreenReady ®. Students and families also have access to free virtual and in-person tutoring and mentoring opportunities with AT&T employees.

As reliable internet and connectivity fuels nearly everything we do, strong communities and equitable opportunities for all people depend on access to affordable, high-performance connectivity – and the digital literacy resources that promote its safe and effective use. With over 5,400 Boys & Girls Clubs embedded in communities across the country, this partnership expansion will connect even more young people to greater possibilities, enabling them to reach their full potential.

For more information Boys & Girls Clubs of America's partnership with AT&T, visit bgca.org.

