Saviynt and RAH’s Strategic Partnership Strengthens Identity Security in India

BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saviynt, a leader in cloud identity and governance solutions, has partnered with RAH Infotech, a premier cybersecurity value-added distributor, to enhance security for organizations by integrating The Identity Cloud by Saviynt with RAH Infotech's security suite to offer intelligent access and governance solutions tailored for the Indian market.

"RAH Infotech's extensive reach and deep cybersecurity expertise make them an ideal partner for Saviynt. With their Pan India coverage and strong technical capabilities, we are confident that our solutions will be effectively delivered and supported throughout the country," said Dan Mountstephen, Senior Vice President at Saviynt. "We look forward to achieving great success and new milestones together."

As businesses increasingly adopt cloud technologies, managing new applications and critical data has become more complex and riskier. The shift demands robust identity management systems to safeguard against security threats and ensure smooth digital transformation. The strategic partnership between Saviynt and RAH Infotech directly addresses these challenges. Saviynt's cutting-edge technology, encompassing Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and External Identity and Risk Management, combined with RAH Infotech's expertise in strategic business solutions, creates a compelling value proposition for customers.

"Partnering with Saviynt marks a significant milestone for RAH Infotech as we continue to enhance our cybersecurity offerings in India. Saviynt's advanced IGA solutions perfectly complement our commitment to providing robust, comprehensive security solutions to our clients. This collaboration will empower Indian enterprises to tackle the evolving security challenges of the digital age with confidence and agility," said Ashok Kumar, Founder and Managing Director of RAH Infotech.

The joint offering will enable both companies to reach more customers and drive expansion, allowing access to a broader customer base in India and helping more organizations enhance their security posture. By integrating The Identity Cloud by Saviynt with RAH Infotech's security suite, a more comprehensive and exciting solution for identity management and threat protection is offered to the diverse customer base. Together, Saviynt and RAH Infotech will empower Indian organizations with the tools they need to navigate complex cloud and hybrid IT environments, ensuring stronger security and seamless identity management.

"India has become a strategic focus for Saviynt due to the growing need for robust identity and access management solutions. Partnering with RAH Infotech, a leading cybersecurity value-added distributor, reaffirms our dedication to delivering top-tier solutions to enterprises across India," added Sapna Nair, General Manager, Saviynt India.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt’s cutting-edge solutions have been recognized as industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.