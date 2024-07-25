Vecima and RocNet Supply to Demonstrate Turnkey 10G PON Solution Bundles at Fiber Connect 2024

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that its partner, RocNet Supply, will showcase a live demonstration of Vecima’s Entra® EXS1610 All-PON Shelf 10G EPON Bundle at Fiber Connect 2024, in Booth #686. Announced earlier this year, the turnkey bundle provides cable operators with all the necessary components to effortlessly transition to 10G networks, streamlining deployment while ensuring compatibility and optimal performance.

The demonstration will feature the EXS1610 Shelf Optical Line Terminals (OLT) with a third-party Optical Network Terminal (ONT). RocNet Supply's experts will be available to discuss how these solutions can facilitate a smooth transition to next-generation networks and enhance interoperability and deployment flexibility.

In addition to the 10G EPON DOCSIS®-provisioned shelf solution bundle, Vecima and RocNet offer a comprehensive range of Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) bundles, including a Remote OLT bundle and DOCSIS bundles.

“Our successful partnership with RocNet Supply has been pivotal in delivering turnkey DAA solutions that simplify the deployment process and accelerate customers transition to 10G networks,” said Vijay Raman Vice President, Product Management at Vecima. “Showcasing our 10G PON solution bundles at Fiber Connect underscores our commitment to providing operators with comprehensive, pre-tested solutions that enables customers to deploy FTTH services faster.”

Bob Tynan, RocNet’s Chief Commercial Officer, added, “Collaborating with Vecima Networks allows us to offer advanced network solutions that are both innovative and practical. We are excited to demonstrate these solutions at Fiber Connect, showcasing their significant impact on network performance and efficiency.”

Vecima and RocNet offer a comprehensive suite of professional services to support operators, including network design, training, operations support, and more. For more information about our DAA bundles, contact us at bundle@rocnetsupply.com.

Vecima and RocNet Supply will also host a webinar titled “Unlocking Network Potential: The GAP Standard and the EN9000 Node for DOCSIS, PON, and Beyond.” Vecima’s Entra EN9000 is the world’s first commercially available GAP node designed from the ground up to support 1.8 GHz RF for next-generation HFC access with DOCSIS 4.0. The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, August 14, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Register today.

Vecima’s DAA product portfolio, recognized by the Dell’Oro Group as the global market share leader in Remote MACPHY and 10G-EPON Remote OLT solutions, is deployed by operators around the world. With full support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today. Learn more at vecima.com/network-access.

Visit Vecima Networks at Fiber Connect 2024 in Nashville, July 28-31, in Booth 751.

About RocNet Supply

RocNet Supply’s mission is to be a trusted end-to-end network solutions partner, helping clients build and maintain robust, sustainable networks that drive economic development, enhance communication, and improve quality of life for all. They provide effective, efficient, and creative solutions for network operators by combining best-in-class new technologies with Green Market hardware as part of a circular economy.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.