NASCAR and Straight Talk Wireless Announce Official Partnership

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NASCAR and Straight Talk Wireless today announced an official multi-year partnership that makes Straight Talk Wireless an Official Wireless Partner of NASCAR. With this, Straight Talk Wireless also becomes an Official Partner of Homestead-Miami Speedway, including the entitlement to the October 27 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race – the Straight Talk Wireless 400. Terms were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to come together with NASCAR as there is so much overlap between Straight Talk customers and NASCAR fans,” said Cheryl Gresham, CMO of Verizon Value. “This partnership is very fitting. Our Straight Talk customers appreciate real value and reliable service wherever they are. As they experience the legendary NASCAR series this year, we look forward to meeting them at the track.”

In addition, NASCAR and Straight Talk Wireless will also be joining forces to present “NASCAR on Tour,” an exciting event series coming to select Walmart parking lots in Daytona Beach, Florida; Darlington, South Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; Bentonville, Arkansas; Bristol, Tennessee; Kansas City, Missouri; Talladega, Alabama; Charlotte, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; and Miami, Florida from August 21 to October 27. “NASCAR on Tour” will bring the ultimate racing experience to fans across the country, allowing them the opportunity to enjoy racing-themed experiences, giveaways, driver appearances, exclusive offers and much more. Additionally, new customers attending the “NASCAR on Tour” on-site events are eligible to participate in an exclusive Straight Talk Wireless promotion: buy one month and get one month free on any unlimited plan.

“Straight Talk Wireless is such a recognizable brand, and one that shares NASCAR’s priorities in providing tremendous value for its customers and their families,” said Michelle Byron, NASCAR executive vice president and chief partnership and licensing officer. “We are thrilled to have Straight Talk Wireless join the NASCAR family as an Official Partner, both at the league and track level.”

Available only at Walmart or via www.straighttalk.com, Straight Talk Wireless is a wireless service provider that offers a wide variety of value-based plans, including month-to-month options for customers seeking plan flexibility and affordable pricing. As part of the Official Partnership, Straight Talk Wireless will have a presence at all NASCAR-owned events, including the option to activate on site at select events and to create customized offers for NASCAR fans.

The NASCAR Cup Series continues with the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, August 11 at 6 pm ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM and NASCAR Radio.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.

About Straight Talk Wireless

Straight Talk Wireless provides quality no-contract wireless solutions to value-conscious consumers and is available exclusively at Walmart, Walmart.com, and Straighttalk.com.

Straight Talk is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Total Wireless, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid.