Square Joins US Foods® CHECK® Business Tools Program to Help Restaurants Save Time and Money Through Powerful Technology

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Square announced a new collaboration with US Foods, a leading foodservice distributor in the United States. For over a decade, hundreds of thousands of food and beverage businesses have relied on Square to power their operations. As the foodservice industry evolves and competitive pressures increase, this collaboration with US Foods will accelerate restaurants’ ability to adopt Square’s truly differentiated technology designed to help them grow and succeed.

A long time trusted partner for restaurants’ food distribution needs, US Foods also provides its customers with leading technology solutions through its CHECK Business Tools program. Now, as a CHECK program provider, Square’s software and hardware solutions for food and beverage businesses will be promoted and available to US Foods’ thousands of customers across the United States.

“Restaurant operators today are tasked with navigating numerous operational challenges, from labor management to growing sales and managing cash flow,” said Ming-Tai Huh, Head of Food and Beverage at Square. “US Foods shares our commitment to empowering restaurants with the tools and services they need to drive operational efficiency and find success. We’re confident we can bring Square’s comprehensive, easy-to-use, and time-saving suite of solutions to more and more restaurants. Together, we will help restaurants succeed, whether in the kitchen, dining room, or through digital channels.”

“Square’s software and hardware offerings for restaurants are powerful, and we believe they’ll help our customers modernize operations,” said Adam Stinn, Director, Business Solutions at US Foods. “We pride ourselves on ensuring our customers have access to innovative technology, and with Square’s integrated front- and back-of-house tools now part of our CHECK Business Tools program, we’re helping more restaurants lessen the complexity of their operations.”

This news comes on the heels of major product and business momentum from Square, having just announced Square Kiosk and other new partners earlier in the year. To learn more about Square’s latest offerings for restaurants, visit our website.

About Square

Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.squareup.com.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and approximately 90 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 30,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.