Equilar and Salesloft Partner to Deliver Real-Time Executive Transition Signals

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equilar, a pioneer in executive intelligence, and Salesloft, provider of the only Revenue Orchestration Platform that prioritizes, automates, and recommends actions to drive business, are excited to announce the integration of Equilar Executive Transition Signals into Salesloft Rhythm. This collaboration comes on the heels of the Salesloft Summer 2024 launch of new AI-powered signal-based selling capabilities. The integration equips Salesloft users with real-time insights into executive transitions and immediate next steps, adding a new dimension to their sales workflows.

Equilar Executive Transition Signals are powered by the robust Equilar ExecAtlas database, which includes more than 2.9 million profiles. Equilar Signals trigger Salesloft Plays, which prioritize actions in Rhythm using Salesloft’s proprietary Conductor AI. This provides users with immediate and impactful signals about executive appointments, promotions, and departures. These buyer signals help sellers to hyper-focus their efforts on timely and relevant interactions with key decision-makers, ultimately surfacing new opportunities and providing context on deals in process.

David Chun, Founder and CEO of Equilar, comments on the partnership, saying, "Our collaboration with Salesloft marks a significant leap in providing sales teams with actionable intelligence at their fingertips. Equilar Executive Transition Signals ensure that Salesloft users can navigate buyer activity seamlessly, enhancing their efficiency and success in closing deals."

Key Features of the Salesloft and Equilar Partnership:

Equilar Executive Transition Signals trigger Salesloft Plays that are prioritized in Rhythm by Conductor AI, enabling users to create actionable Plays that prompt sellers to follow up on crucial decision-maker transitions at the most opportune moments Live Feed Notifications: Equilar Signals create notifications in users' Live Feed, streamlining access to critical information on target accounts

“Equilar’s Executive Transition integration means our customers can listen to critical buying signals and act on them immediately,” said Ellie Fields, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Salesloft. “As champions change roles, sellers can identify a critical opportunity in the buying cycle and move quickly to engage the buying team – all in real-time and from a single platform.”

To learn more about how sales leaders can leverage the Equilar/Salesloft integration, sign up to attend our joint webinar on August 27, 2024 at 1pm ET, where we'll explore the evolving landscape of sales leadership – including the heightened responsibilities, strategic decision-making, and crucial role of financial incentives.

About Equilar

Equilar is the leading provider of executive intelligence solutions. The company's expertise in relationship intelligence drives state-of-the-art business development and CRM applications, board and executive recruitment, and compensation and governance strategies. Equilar integrates its extensive database of executive profiles with natural language processing and machine learning AI to enable real-time relationship analytics and targeted outreach for its global clients. Equilar's commitment to excellence has made it the go-to solution for over 1,000 companies, including 75% of the Fortune 500, top PE/VC firms and leading professional services entities. Learn more at www.equilar.com.

About Salesloft

Salesloft helps revenue teams take the right actions to close every deal with the only platform built around the sellers' workflow. The Salesloft Revenue Orchestration Platform aligns revenue teams by prioritizing, automating, and recommending actions that can improve buyer and customer engagement throughout the entire buyer journey, driving improved productivity, and better pipeline efficiency and revenue outcomes. Thousands of the world's top revenue teams, like those at Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com or follow us on LinkedIn.