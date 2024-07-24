National Audubon Society Teams with Fivetran to Power Operational Analytics and Fuel New AI Applications

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, today announced that the National Audubon Society, a 119-year-old nonprofit organization, is using Fivetran to drive operational efficiency, donor growth and conservation efforts to protect birds and their environments. Fivetran makes up the core of Audubon's modern data architecture, integrating data from dozens of sources into Snowflake.

Prior to working with Fivetran, Audubon experienced challenges with disparate data sources and fragmented analysis. The organization was looking for a single, turnkey data integration provider that could reliably and quickly move data into its cloud data warehouse without any engineering oversight. Audubon reports it would have needed a team of four engineers to set up pipelines to ingest all of its data. Now, Audubon's data engineering team is primarily focused on modeling data, as Fivetran handles all of its data ingestion.

“The simplicity and efficiency of the Fivetran platform enables us to focus our precious engineering resources on high-impact initiatives to further our mission,” said Dennis Lloyd, Director, Data Engineering at the National Audubon Society. “Besides unlocking data to engage stakeholders and drive operational excellence, we are also using Fivetran to ingest data to power new machine learning and business intelligence applications.”

Audubon is using Fivetran to improve:

Marketing analytics and donor engagement: With Fivetran, Audubon can gather data from various sources, including CRM systems like Salesforce and Every Action, as well as from ad services like Facebook and Microsoft to analyze interactions across different platforms, improve marketing campaigns and increase donor engagement. Using Fivetran, Audubon now has clean, timely and accurate data to fuel machine learning applications to enhance detection on duplicate donor records. Audubon has deployed text classification techniques to understand what content people are engaging with on its website to improve content and continue to increase donor engagement.

Operational and financial analysis: Fivetran facilitates the ingestion of operational and financial data into Audubon's cloud data warehouse, providing insights into operations, financial performance and donor contributions. This includes data related to major gifts, online donations, recurring donations and financial accounting from CRM systems and other databases.

Scientific data and conservation efforts: Audubon is in the process of using Fivetran to consolidate a wealth of scientific data and conservation-related information collected over dozens of years to make it accessible to stakeholders across the organization. Over the next 1-2 years, Audubon is planning to add 50% more Fivetran connectors with a vision to use data to support everything from policy to science and conservation to IT and operations.

“We are excited to partner with the National Audubon Society to bring data to support their mission of protecting the natural resources upon which birds – and humans – depend,” said Taylor Brown, co-founder and COO at Fivetran. “Fivetran’s data movement platform empowers organizations like Audubon to unlock the power of their data and make a real difference in the world.”

