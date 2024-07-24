Viridi Energy Signs 20-Year Agreement With Énergir L.P. to Supply Pipeline-Quality RNG at Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viridi Energy (“Viridi” or “the firm”), a leading renewable natural gas (RNG) platform, announced today that it has signed a 20-year offtake agreement with Énergir, L.P. (“Énergir”). Énergir, a Quebec-based diversified energy business, is the largest natural gas distribution company in Quebec as well as, through subsidiaries, the largest electricity distributor and the sole pipeline natural gas distributor in Vermont.

Under the agreement, which begins next year, Viridi will deliver 650,000 gigajoules of pipeline-quality RNG annually to Énergir from its waste-to-energy facilities in Brunswick, Maine; Marathon County, Wisconsin; and Bethlehem, New Hampshire. This RNG, which will account for roughly 50% of the total volume produced at the respective sites, will create enough energy to heat over 10,000 homes for a year.

“Viridi Energy is proud to announce our new 20-year agreement with Énergir,” said Dan Crouse, CEO of Viridi. “Énergir has a proven reputation as a leader in decarbonizing North American energy. Combined with Viridi's flexibility in sourcing utility-quality RNG across our growing portfolio of assets, this partnership will help Énergir achieve its sustainability goal of carbon neutrality in the energy it distributes by 2050.”

“Thanks to Viridi’s well-established team and expertise, we will be able to increase RNG volumes within our grid and expand our solutions designed for all our customers looking to shrink their carbon footprint. We are looking forward to working together during this long-term agreement that will help us gradually achieve our target to inject a minimum of 10% RNG by 2030,” said Vincent Regnault, Executive Director, Gas Supply and Renewable Gas Development, Énergir.

This agreement signifies the first major deal completed through Viridi Energy Marketing and Trading LLC, Viridi’s newly established commercial arm that makes it easy for buyers to source RNG from any of Viridi's waste-to-energy facilities.

The three sites from which Viridi will supply Énergir are all part of its fast-growing pool of RNG assets.

In March 2024, Viridi announced it acquired a legacy biosolids digester plant in Brunswick where it will process an estimated 85,000 tons of biosolids from local wastewater treatment plants per year into sustainable RNG; in December 2023, it acquired an in-progress landfill gas-to-RNG project in Bethlehem that is expected to produce up to 600,000 MMBtu per year of RNG; and in March 2023, Viridi announced its partnership with Marathon County where it will convert the county’s landfill emissions into clean RNG equal to more than three million gallons of gasoline annually.

About Viridi Energy

Viridi Energy is a full-service renewable natural gas investor, operator, and partner founded by a veteran RNG management team. With the backing of Warburg Pincus and Green Rock Energy Partners, the firm’s platform builds, owns, and operates RNG assets with landfill, dairy, wastewater, and food waste feedstocks across North America. For more information, please visit www.viridirng.com. Follow Viridi Energy on LinkedIn.