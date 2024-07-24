Stephens Sponsors Beyond the F1 Circuit: Artistry and Speed with Williams Racing Exhibition at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts

Behind the scenes of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts upcoming exhibit Beyond the F1 Circuit: Artistry and Speed with Williams Racing, presented by Stephens.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA) announces Beyond the F1 Circuit: Artistry and Speed with Williams Racing, presented by Stephens, on view from September 5 – 22, 2024. The exhibition explores the interplay of form and function through the lens of high-performance auto design at Williams Racing, one of Formula 1’s most iconic teams. Featuring an exact replica of a Williams Racing car, and a driver race suit and helmet, the exhibition brings the art of motorsport to AMFA for the first exhibition of its kind in the region.

Accompanying the installation is a film, produced exclusively for the exhibition, that provides a glimpse into the collaboration between AMFA, Williams Racing and Stephens, the show’s sponsor. It delves into the process and considerations for Williams Racing’s livery design as well as the complexities of the AMFA installation, including the installation of the half-ton racing car in the Museum’s atrium.

Stephens, an independent financial services firm headquartered in Little Rock, is the exhibition sponsor and the official investment banking partner of Williams Racing. Stephens is a legacy supporter of AMFA, committed to making Central Arkansas a premiere cultural destination.

“Beyond the F1 Circuit: Artistry and Speed with Williams Racing reflects our global view of art and its meaning in all forms. This is an extraordinary opportunity for the public and racing fans to experience the intersection of art and auto. It is an innovative way to think about the world of design as it applies not just to fine art but to objects that range from the mundane to the magnificent,” remarks Dr. Victoria Ramirez, Executive Director of AMFA.

“We are excited to unite Stephens key partnerships with Williams Racing and AMFA to bring this global sport, and groundbreaking exhibition to Central Arkansas,” comments Warren Stephens, Chairman, President, and CEO of Stephens. “This showcase of Williams Racing is a celebration of the thought and creativity from concept to construction required to compete at this level. Exceptional exhibits like this are one of the many reasons we at Stephens are proud to support AMFA.”

“Williams Racing is always looking for ways to innovate with our partners and bring fans closer to Formula 1 and this exhibition is the perfect example of that,” said James Bower, Commercial Director, Williams Racing. “Iconic liveries are true works of art displayed on a canvas of advanced engineering, and we are delighted to be bringing an exclusive insight into the artistry to Little Rock.”

A Formula 1 car is the ultimate racing machine. Beyond the F1 Circuit: Artistry and Speed with Williams Racing, delves into the craftsmanship behind a Formula 1 racecar and the art of fusing performance with aesthetics. Every one of the car’s 20,000 components is designed with meticulous accuracy to enhance speed, efficiency, and aerodynamics, all while constantly balancing strict regulations mandated by the sport.

While a Williams Racing car’s performance must remain unparalleled, its visual identity – shapes, lines, colors, graphics, logos – is also essential to the relationship built with the team’s fans. This union of artistry and machinery fuels the car's success on the track and ignites the adrenaline-pumping excitement experienced by more than 1.5 billion fans around the world, of which 28 percent are based in the U.S.

Beyond the F1 Circuit: Artistry and Speed with Williams Racing echoes the long tradition of creative problem-solving demonstrated by artists when they must address both practical and aesthetic considerations. The exhibition nods to the blurring of lines between fine art and craft, long associated with functional items such as vessels or furniture where contemporary artists are increasingly using the craft medium in their practice.

For more information on Beyond the F1 Circuit: Artistry and Speed with Williams Racing, please visit www.arkmfa.org.

About the Arkansas Fine Arts Museum

Founded in 1937, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is the largest cultural institution of its kind in the state, offering a unique blend of visual and performing arts experiences. AMFA is committed to featuring diverse media and artistic perspectives within its permanent collection as well as through rotating temporary exhibitions. AMFA’s international collection spans eight centuries, with strengths in works on paper and contemporary craft, and includes notable holdings by artists from Arkansas, the South, and across the United States and Europe.

With a vibrant mix of ideas, cultures, people, and places, AMFA extends this commitment to diversity through the innovative Windgate Art School, a dynamic children’s theatre and performing arts program, and community-focused educational programs for all ages. Located in Little Rock’s oldest urban green space, MacArthur Park, AMFA’s landmark building and grounds are designed by Studio Gang and SCAPE, in collaboration with Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects.

About Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors’ Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers’ Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

About Stephens

“Stephens” (the company brand name) is a leading family-owned investment firm that includes Stephens Inc. (member NYSE/SIPC), Stephens Investment Management Group, LLC, Stephens Insurance, LLC, Stephens Capital Partners, LLC, and Stephens Europe Limited.

Stephens Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Founded in 1933, Stephens Inc. provides securities brokerage, investment banking and other financial services to a broad client base which includes corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. Stephens Inc. (Home Office: 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR USA, 501-377-2000) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Member SIPC/NYSE. For more information, visit www.stephens.com.