SafeSport Sends First Delegation to the Olympic and Paralympic Games

As we approach the Paris Games, the U.S. Center for SafeSport and Andrea Gibson, Colorado Poet Laureate, salute not only the athletes’ sacrifices, resilience and passion, but also the hearts of gold of the parents, mentors, coaches and referees who foster a culture of safety and respect in sport.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center) Chief Executive Officer Ju’Riese Colón, members of the leadership team as well as Board Chair and Paralympic Gold Medalist April Holmes are heading to Paris in support of the safety and well-being of U.S. Olympians and Paralympians.

The Center developed resources specifically for the Paris Games to enhance athlete safety this summer and beyond, which include:

An informational tool to assist those who need help while competing at the Games

A resource list for survivors seeking support and/or information about reporting

Information regarding a custom training to help staff and volunteers interacting with USA athletes recognize, prevent, and respond to abuse

The launch of the Center’s athlete-focused Instagram channel that will feature content from SafeSport staff on-the-ground in Paris

“Medals should never come at the cost of athlete well-being—that’s the message the U.S. Center for SafeSport is bringing directly to the Paris Games,” Ju’Riese Colón, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Center for SafeSport said. “USA athletes, we are in your corner.”

While in Paris, the SafeSport team will be observing the athlete experience in various settings with the goal of identifying risks and developing proactive measures and resources for future games.

In addition to the resources above, the Center released a public service announcement (PSA) to keep the topic of athlete safety at the forefront. The PSA connects the Paris Games to local practice fields, speaking to the importance of abuse prevention and honoring the parents, mentors, coaches, and officials who help foster a safe and positive path. The piece includes a spoken-word poem by Colorado Poet Laureate Andrea Gibson. Requests to air the PSA can be made to media@safesport.org.

CEO Ju’Riese Colón is available for interviews from Paris starting July 24, schedule permitting. Please contact media@safesport.org with any scheduling requests.

Need for Abuse Prevention in Sport

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is the nation’s only independent organization dedicated to ending sexual, physical, and emotional abuse in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sport. The Center emerged in response to high profile cases of sexual abuse of minor athletes within Olympic and Paralympic sport in the mid-2010s. With the mission of making athlete well-being the centerpiece of the nation’s sport culture, the Center has since been setting safety policies, and receiving, investigating, and resolving complaints of abuse and misconduct. The Center also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from recreational sports organizations to professional leagues.

With the goal of ensuring athletes within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement are safe, supported, and strengthened, the Center:

Establishes safety policies, including the SafeSport Code and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies (MAAPP).

Investigates and resolves allegations of abuse and misconduct and levies sanctions, including temporary and permanent bans from sport.

Delivers comprehensive abuse prevention education within and outside of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

About the U.S. Center for SafeSport

The Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017 codified the U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center), as the nation’s safe sport organization. It furthered the Center’s independence while underscoring its authority to hold individuals accountable. It also charged the Center with developing policies, procedures, and training to prevent abuse and misconduct in sport.

In October of 2020, the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 became law, even further strengthening the Center’s independence and oversight functions while mandating minimum funding requirements for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The Center opened its doors in March of 2017.

Reporting and Resources

Report here to the U.S. Center for SafeSport if you have experienced abuse or misconduct—or if you have reasonable suspicion of abuse or misconduct—inflicted by someone in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. You can also call the Center at: 833-587-7233.

RAINN's 24/7 online hotline is available for crisis intervention, referrals, or emotional support at any time. You can also call RAINN at: 800-656-HOPE (4673).

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support at 988lifeline.org or by calling 988.