Digital Engineering Awards Launched by L&T Technology Services, ISG and CNBC TV18

BENGALURU, India & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global digital engineering and R&D company, today announced the launch of the third annual Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV18 in India.

The Digital Engineering Awards recognize and celebrate global engineering excellence and innovation. Nominations are open to all product companies, manufacturers, and OEMs worldwide.

Enterprises and their service providers are invited to submit nominations through September 23, 2024. Winners will be announced during a gala awards celebration on December 7, 2024, in Dallas, Texas, U.S.A.

The latest edition of the Digital Engineering Awards aims to build on the success of the program to date, including that of the 2023 program, which attracted 200-plus nominations from more than 100 leading organizations from around the world. Winners over the last two years include such blue-chip names as AT&T, BMW Group, Caterpillar Inc., Chevron, Delta Airlines, ExxonMobil, GE Healthcare, Honeywell and Microsoft, among others.

For the 2024 program, enterprise award winners will be selected by a global panel of industry experts—including representatives from ISG—in 11 categories, comprising six team awards and five individual awards.

This year’s awards are divided into two segments—Engineering The Change and Engineer At Heart—and spread across the 11 categories. Reflecting the recent dynamic shifts in technology and AI adoption, two new awards have been created: AI Champion (Innovator) of the Year and AI Impact of the Year.

The Awards will be presented at the December 7 gala ceremony in the following categories:

Engineering the Change Team Awards

Digital Transformation of the Year

Top Sustainability Initiative

Digital Engineering Project/Program of the Year

Engineering Product of the Year

Excellence in Value Realization

AI Impact of the Year

Engineer at Heart Individual Awards

The Distinguished Digital Engineering Leader

The Digital Engineer of the Year

The Woman Engineer of the Year

The Innovator of the Year

AI Innovator of the Year

Click here to submit your nominations

https://www.digitalengineeringawards.com/

About The Digital Engineering Awards

The Digital Engineering Awards bring together industry leaders to recognize outstanding achievements in the R&D domain, and to help global organizations give shape to their transformative ideas. The Awards are produced by L&T Technology Services in association with ISG, with CNBC TV18 as a media partner.

To know more on the Awards, visit our website or contact us.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,550 employees spread across 22 global design centers, 30 global sales offices and 108 innovation labs as of June 30, 2024. For more information, please visit https://www.LTTS.com/.

About ISG (Information Services Group)

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Network18

Network18 is India's leading media conglomerate, which includes the country’s largest omni-channel news network, consisting of 20 news channels across 16 languages and 4 online news platforms across 13 languages. It is the highest reach TV news network in India, reaching over 175 million people around the country every week with a viewership share of 10.9%. Network18’s digital portfolio is India’s No. 2 digital news/information publisher with over 180 million unique visitors every month.

The network operates some of India’s top news channels such as CNN-News18 (English), News18 India (Hindi), CNBC-TV18 (English) & CNBC Awaaz (Hindi). The regional portfolio of the news network boasts 15 channels such as News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand, News18 Bihar / Jharkhand, News18 Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh, News18 Rajasthan, News18 Punjab / Haryana, News18 J&K / Ladakh / Himachal, News18 Assam/NE, News18 Gujarati, News18 Bangla, News18 Odia, News18 Kerala, News18 Kannada, News18 Tamil Nadu, News18 Lokmat and CNBC Bajar.

It is also home to India’s most visited news websites such as News18.com, CNBCTV18.com, Moneycontrol.com, firstpost.com among others. Network18’s latest initiative Local18 (which focuses on hyperlocal content) covers almost 300 districts in India. The group also publishes Forbes in India.