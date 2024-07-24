C-BATT Sets Sights on Revolutionizing Battery Industry with American-mined Carbon

OVIEDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C-BATT, a joint venture between X-BATT and CONSOL Innovations, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CONSOL Energy Inc., has launched the next phase of its effort to accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation battery anode materials.

C-BATT is combining X-BATT’s revolutionary battery technology with CONSOL Innovations' domestically sourced carbon resources to bring its tunable silicon-carbon composite battery material, called Obsidia, to market. The breakthrough Obsidia material is being developed to increase the energy density, enhance fast-charging capabilities and improve cycle life performance of the battery, all while mitigating the swelling challenge that commonly affects silicon containing battery materials.

CEO of C-BATT Bill Easter stated, “C-BATT is taking years of innovation and breakthroughs in battery materials and bringing a practical solution to the battery market. The partnership between X-BATT and CONSOL Innovations propels our technology to the next level and allows us to provide a solution for the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries with American-made and American-mined products.”

This joint venture stands as a testament to the converging forces of innovation and sustainability and is poised to reshape the landscape of energy storage and battery technology.

In the last year, the C-BATT team has made significant strides in product development through material science and cell-level optimization, honing in on specifications they expect to deliver to a 3rd party lab for independent qualification within the next year.

In addition, we are excited to announce the addition of top-level technical and commercialization talent to our team. Dr. James Fleetwood will join us as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Josh McConkey will take on the role of Director of Commercialization. Their expertise and leadership will jumpstart this next phase of continued development.

“We are very impressed with the progress our team has made since C-BATT was formed last year, and we are excited to continue to expand our product development efforts as we advance our innovative Obsidia material toward commercialization,” shared Josh McConkey, C-BATT’s Director of Commercialization.

For more information on C-BATT, visit www.cbattmaterials.com.

About C-BATT

Founded in 2023, C-BATT is a joint venture between X-BATT, a pioneer in advanced battery materials, and CONSOL Innovations. C-BATT is developing Obsidia, a solution to solve the ongoing supply chain challenges due to the electrification movement. C-BATT’s solution increases battery energy density and cycle life beyond traditional materials. The C-BATT battery lab is in Oviedo, FL, just outside the University of Central Florida. For battery materials development, C-BATT will use CONSOL Innovations' domestically sourced carbon resources.

About X-BATT®

Established in 2019, X-BATT® focuses on leveraging its patented technology for high-capacity, low-cost, scalable lithium-ion battery components and provides customized, cutting-edge solutions that will allow the renewable energy future to be fully realized. www.x-battinc.com

About CONSOL Innovations

CONSOL Innovations LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CONSOL Energy Inc., is dedicated to creating long-term value through sustainable innovations in the carbon products and materials and carbon management markets. With a mission to “Reimagine Carbon for a Sustainable Future,” CONSOL Innovations is founded on the belief that our abundant carbon resources, which have fueled human progress since the Industrial Revolution, can also serve as an important building block for meeting critical, evolving needs of society going forward. The company, with primary operations in Triadelphia, WV, is focused on providing disruptive, carbon-based solutions for growing industries including aerospace, building products, and energy storage.

