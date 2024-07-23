Q2 Helps VeraBank Grow and Strengthen Commercial Client Relationships

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced VeraBank as the 2024 Q2 Excellence Award - Bank of the Year for achieving record results in its first full year after implementing Q2’s digital banking platform. The annual Q2 award program recognizes financial institutions for their commitment to digital innovation, community impact and transforming the customer experience.

With Q2’s single platform for consumer and commercial banking, VeraBank streamlined and enhanced its customer experience and grew its commercial accounts by 120 percent and treasury product sales by 97 percent.

Founded in 1930, $4 billion VeraBank is a privately owned community bank headquartered in Henderson, Texas. In 2022, VeraBank switched to Q2’s industry-leading digital banking platform and began leveraging the Q2 Innovation Studio and Q2’s pre-integrated fintech Marketplace partners to quickly gain a competitive edge.

“This recognition highlights VeraBank’s relationship banking approach and our commitment to developing innovative digital solutions that meet our customers’ evolving needs,” said VeraBank President and CEO Brad Tidwell. “Q2 is an industry leader in digital transformation, and in today’s competitive market, it is imperative that financial institutions like ours evolve to stay relevant and grow.”

“At VeraBank, we are fully committed to not only meeting but exceeding our customers’ expectations,” said VeraBank Director of Business Banking & Senior Vice President Michael Purifoy. “In the past year, we completely re-imagined our digital front door for customers, and our partnership with Q2 played a pivotal role in delivering a best-in-class online experience.”

“Our results speak for themselves,” said VeraBank President and CEO Brad Tidwell. “If we don't have the best digital banking partner, we cannot compete in today’s market. We moved all our online banking services to Q2 because Q2 is best in class, and if we're going to spend money on technology, we want best-in-class services.”

“Technology is the great equalizer in today’s digital banking landscape, and VeraBank is a true innovator among its peers,” said Q2 Chief Product Officer Katharine Briggs. “VeraBank's success story with Q2's digital banking platform underscores the transformative potential of innovative technology in driving growth, efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

About VeraBank, Inc.

VeraBank, Inc. is privately owned and serves as the bank holding company for VeraBank, N.A. a community bank that serves 19 counties in East, Central and Southeast Texas with 550+ employees, a network of 39 conveniently located branches, $4.1 billion in assets, and trust assets under management of approximately $1.1 billion. Since 1930, VeraBank has remained committed to genuine banking, providing excellent personal service with the latest in banking technology. Visit us online at verabank.com. Member FDIC.