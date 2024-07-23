Avista Utilities to Host Bidgely EmPOWER AI 2024 Conference Showcasing Advanced Solutions for Load Shifting, Grid Planning and Modern CX

EmPOWER AI 2024 will explore the successful implementation of AI by utilities and preview new innovations on the horizon. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely announces new session details for its annual energy intelligence conference, EmPOWER AI, which will take place September 17-19 in Spokane, Washington. Featuring keynotes from this year’s utility host, Avista Utilities, and sessions by Tucson Electric Power, SoCalGas, Rocky Mountain Power and more, EmPOWER AI 2024 will explore the successful implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) by utilities today as well as a preview of new innovations on the horizon from Bidgely. The event will bring together utility executives, program leaders and technology experts from across the industry.

“Utilities are facing the urgent need to evolve with a dynamic power grid, and EmPOWER AI centers on demonstrating the viable solutions available now that utilities can deploy quickly and effectively,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “By providing a platform to highlight real-world use cases, we also aim to remove much of the anxiety associated with AI adoption.”

Named one of Fast Company’s top 10 most innovative Applied AI companies in the world, Bidgely’s decade-plus experience in AI-powered analytics has enabled more than 40 global energy providers to develop sophisticated, data-driven programs - many of which will be shared at EmPOWER AI 2024. The event is the evolution of Bidgely’s annual power user conference, preceded by UtilityAI™ Executive Innovation Collaborative (UEIC), hosted by Berkshire Hathaway Energy (2023) and SMUD (2022), and Bidgely Engage (2021).

“Avista is honored to host this year’s EmPOWER AI, showcasing how AI inspires continuous innovation across our business units,” said Latisha Hill, Vice President Community Affairs and Chief Customer Officer at Avista. “Sharing our collective experiences as an industry is the most powerful way we both ensure the grid remains resilient and we provide exceptional service to our customers.”

A Bidgely partner since 2020, Avista discovered the expansive potential of data and AI applications to foster cross-functional collaboration. Through a series of sessions, Avista leaders will share their successful integration of data analytics across various domains, including customer experience, call center support and grid planning.

All EmPOWER AI sessions will be rooted in real-world best practices and lessons learned to help utilities optimize AI strategies and drive better operational outcomes. Speakers include:

Latisha Hill, Vice President Community Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, Avista

Andrew Barrington, Products and Services Manager, Avista

Denise Taylor, Director of Customer Care and Experience, Tucson Electric Power

Barb Modey, Customer Satisfaction Market Research Manager, PacifiCorp

Dr. Maria Liza Legaspi, Energy Management Supervisor, Southern California Gas

Abhay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Bidgely

Vivek Garud, Chief Technology Officer, Bidgely

Tyler Moragne, Chief Strategy Officer, Bidgely

Designed to cover three key themes, sessions include:

Modern CX: DER-enabled and Engaged Customers

Innovating with AI: Avista’s Blueprint for Data-Driven Customer Engagement Success

The Clean Energy Transition Requires a New Customer Experience

Proactive Solutions for High Utility Bills: The Power of Analytics

From Awareness to Action: Mobilizing Gas Customers in the Decarb Era

Transforming the SMB Customer Experience

Shaping a Distributed Energy Future: Strategic Management of DER Adoption for Utility Leaders

Load Shifting and Grid Planning

From Data to Resilience: How Analytics Drive Grid Stability and Customer Empowerment

Prepare for an Electric Demand Boom with Limited Grid Asset Upgrade Budgets

Cost-Effective Grid Mod Investments: Forecasting Accurate Peak Demand on Grid Assets Amid Diverse Regional DER Growth

Introducing Time of Use Rates: Learn How to Build Trust Over Tension With Your Customers While Maximizing the Load Shape Shift

Managing Peak Loads in Upcoming EV Revolution

Technology

Achieving 10X Efficiency: Leveraging AI and GenAI to Enhance Utility Business Goals

Prioritizing Your AI Roadmap

UtilityAI In Action

For EmPOWER AI 2024 registration information, visit: https://www.bidgely.com/empower-ai/.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a distributed energy resources (DER) and grid edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, electric vehicle (EV) detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and time of use (TOU) rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.