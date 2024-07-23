Curiosity Launches FAST Channel on VIZIO Smart TVs

SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curiosity Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI), a leading global factual media and entertainment company, today announced the launch of its free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel Curiosity Now on VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) WatchFree+. The collaboration marks the latest expansion of Curiosity’s reach, bringing its premium content to millions of U.S. viewers through VIZIO’s popular smart TV ecosystem and its WatchFree+ streaming service.

Curiosity, with its flagship streamer Curiosity Stream as well as the linear Curiosity Channels, Curiosity University, and FAST channels including Curiosity Now, Curiosity Español, Curiosity Science, and more, is an industry leader in award-winning documentaries and factual programming exploring science, nature, history, technology, lifestyle, and more.

“Launching on VIZIO, reaching millions of new viewers through its free streaming service, is a significant milestone for Curiosity’s FAST channel expansion,” said Jay Sodha, Curiosity’s Vice President of Partnerships and Distribution. “VIZIO’s commitment to delivering immersive entertainment aligns perfectly with our mission to spark curiosity and engage and entertain viewers with premium factual programming.”

Featuring films and series including Engineering the Future, Beyond the Spotlight, and Butterfly Effect, Curiosity Now is stacked for binge-watching award-winning content that is entertaining, engaging, informative and offers something to viewers across multiple age groups. With Curiosity Now on VIZIO’s WatchFree+, audiences get the chance to explore fascinating new genres they may not have watched before, and advertisers have access to more precise audience targeting compared to traditional TV advertising.

Curiosity Now is on channel #1272 in the History + Documentary section of the WatchFree+ programming guide. The latest WatchFree+ programming is available on VIZIO Smart TVs. For more information about WatchFree+, visit www.vizio.com/en/watchfreeplus.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience. For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.