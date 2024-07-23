Western Union Named Official Money Transfer Partner of the Mexican Men’s National Team

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Federación Mexicana de Futbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) today announced an agreement between Western Union and the Mexican Men’s National Team naming the financial services provider as a new official partner during the team’s annual “MexTour” which includes matches across the United States.

On the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, the Mexican Men’s National Team is embarking on a three-year period of highly anticipated matches and tournaments as “El Tricolor” prepares to play on the biggest stage in fútbol. Western Union’s collaboration with the Mexican National Team’s “MexTour” began this past May and June with matches against Bolivia, Uruguay, and Brazil. Tickets and more information for upcoming September matches in Los Angeles and Dallas are available at www.SomosLocales.com.

“Like the fan base of the Mexican National Team, our customers are extremely loyal and passionate about our service,” said Rodrigo Luis Garcia Estebarena, President of Western Union North America and Latin America. “This opportunity to connect with our Mexican customers provides yet another avenue to build brand affinity and community support through a sport that is a key cultural touchstone for both of these core customer segments.”

Through the partnership, Western Union will engage with Mexican National Team fans across the country via media assets, fan engagement programs with current and former players, unique hospitality experiences, and more. Now in its 21st edition, MexTour has delighted sports fans across the United States with marquee soccer matches against top opponents at world-class venues, including most U.S. stadiums scheduled to host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

“This new partnership between Western Union and the Mexican National Team is a perfect match as both parties share a deep passion for connecting and supporting friends, family and soccer communities around the world,” said Carter Ladd, Soccer United Marketing Chief Revenue Officer. “During this unparalleled period as the Mexican National Team and its MexTour showcase the popularity of soccer and best-in-class national teams, we are excited to collaborate with Western Union on programs that build new customer relationships and deepen engagement with its existing customers.”

This partnership was facilitated by Soccer United Marketing, the commercial arm and partner of Mexico’s annual MexTour for more than two decades. In the last decade, Mexico’s supporters have responded with an average attendance of nearly 60,000 per match, thanks to its estimated fan base of 60 million people. Supported by a robust collection of top blue-chip sponsors, the FMF is recognized as one of the most successful sports properties on the continent.

About Soccer United Marketing

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, is the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion, and operational execution of the region’s most important and successful soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the Mexican Women’s and Men’s National Teams for the U.S. market (MexTour and MexTour W), Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup and Concacaf Properties, including Concacaf Gold Cup™, Concacaf Nations League Finals, Concacaf Champions Cup and Concacaf W. In addition, SUM held the promotional and commercial rights to the highly successful 2016 Copa America Centenario.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.