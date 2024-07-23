Midland National and The Index Standard Partner on New Annuity Models

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midland National® Life Insurance Company, a member company of Sammons Financial Group, today announced a new partnership with The Index Standard, a leading provider of forward-looking data and analytics solutions for index-linked products.

In this program, financial professionals will have access to an exclusive set of index-linked strategy model allocations for RetireVantage® 10 Fixed Index Annuity (FIA), Midland National’s strongest FIA accumulation product, and MNL IndexBuilder 10 FIA, offering Midland National’s highest upfront premium bonus potential.

“Diversification is a key to retirement planning, and it expands well beyond attractive products that catch people’s attention. Planning also means having a diverse set of crediting strategies within products,” said Kevin Mechtley, vice president of business development and chief innovation officer at Sammons Financial Group. “We’re proud to be The Index Standard’s first direct insurance carrier partner to bring custom, exclusive models to our fixed index annuities. It gives today’s financial professionals a unique tool to drive positive retirement outcomes for clients.”

The Index Standard uses its innovative methodology to develop forward-looking projections for indices and forecast annuity performance outcomes, supplementing the information provided by traditional, historical-looking methods. This gives financial professionals another powerful datapoint to help their clients select a diversified mix that is aligned with their goals.

“We are excited to partner with Midland National on this very important initiative. We strongly believe that a balanced and well diversified selection of indices and index-linked strategies can give end consumers the best possible starting point for consistent accumulation over the long term,” said Branislav Nikolic, head of insurance at The Index Standard. “If it were my grandmother’s money on the line, I would definitely suggest she cast a wider net whenever possible. Thoughtful selection of indices and crediting strategies is always a bonus.”

Midland National is the first carrier to incorporate The Index Standard custom allocation models in its direct sales and marketing process and will continue to introduce additional products on the platform.

“We are focused on being a premier choice to help secure the financial futures of all consumers. That comes through providing innovative, straightforward solutions to help our partners address the challenge of how best to diversify a client portfolio,” said Mechtley. “This new modeling tool is another arrow in the quiver to start diversification conversations, and we believe it will lead to better policy experience and improved client outcomes in the long run.”

About Midland National Life Insurance Company

For more than 115 years, Midland National® Life Insurance Company has been a financial services industry leader, crediting the company’s strength to its commitment to stability, innovation, and dedicated customer service. Midland National is a member of Sammons® Financial Group, a subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc.

About The Index Standard®

The Index Standard® is a provider of ratings, insights and forecasts for index-based insurance and structured products. The firm’s research and tools decode and demystify complex products, helping clients identify and allocate to indices with higher potential returns. The Index Standard is independent and impartial, with no affiliation to any index provider, insurance carrier or other product manufacturer.

