PublicSquare & Sticker Mule Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Businesses & Consumers in the Patriot Economy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) (“PublicSquare,” or the “Company”), America's leading commerce and payments ecosystem valuing life, family, and liberty, and Sticker Mule, the fastest and easiest way to buy custom printed products, today announced a strategic partnership. This partnership will allow PublicSquare merchants and consumers to receive exclusive discounts from Sticker Mule, a testament to the legitimacy and economic power of values-aligned commerce we’ve established at PublicSquare.

Michael Seifert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PublicSquare, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with Sticker Mule. After the tragic death of Corey Comperatore and the attempted assassination of President Trump, Cofounder of Sticker Mule, Anthony Constantino, courageously expressed his support of Conservative values and his belief that every American deserves to share their opinion about politics, culture, or business without fear of violence or retribution. This shared value for liberty, paired with a strategic business collaboration between our entities, will significantly benefit the consumers and merchants on the PublicSquare Marketplace.”

Anthony Constantino, Cofounder of Sticker Mule, commented, “Kind-hearted people from all walks of life live in fear of admitting their support for President Trump. Sticker Mule is proud to stand against this hatred by supporting the businesses and consumers of PublicSquare.”

A link to the PublicSquare Sticker Mule discount can be found at: https://www.stickermule.com/deals/ee2c2ae3.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is America's leading commerce and payments ecosystem, valuing life, family, and liberty. PublicSquare operates under three segments: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands. The primary mission of the Marketplace segment is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology segment comprises Credova, a consumer financing and payments company. PublicSquare’s Brands segment comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. The PublicSquare Marketplace is free to join for both consumers and business owners. Download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSquare.com to learn more.