Quartr Partners With Stocktwits, Announces One of Its Largest API Deals to Date

STOCKHOLM & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quartr, a financial research and market intelligence platform serving hedge funds, asset managers, investor relations professionals and other market participants, today announces its partnership with Stocktwits, the world's leading social network and community of investors and traders. This partnership enables Stocktwits to leverage Quartr's API solution, providing its approximately 8 million registered users with direct access to Quartr's database of earnings calls and accompanying documents.

By integrating the Quartr API, Stocktwits will enhance its market offering and strengthen client relationships, inclusive of investors, traders and other finance professionals. Stocktwits' users will now receive enhanced access to a diverse range of datasets powered by Quartr. These include live and recorded earnings calls from over 10,000 public companies; annual reports and quarterly filings; and slide decks from earnings calls and capital markets days, among other valuable resources to guide investment discussions on the Stocktwits platform.

"Quartr's partnership with Stocktwits demonstrates a shared commitment to delivering accessible and in-depth company narratives to investors and other market participants," said Oscar Küntzel, co-founder and CEO at Quartr. "By leveraging our API offering, Stocktwits users are better equipped with the proprietary data they need to analyze trends and make more informed decisions."

"We are thrilled to partner with Quartr to bring live earnings calls for US, and soon Indian, public companies directly to the Stocktwits community. Our community is already vibrant during earnings season, and hosting earnings calls will drive engagement to a new level. With this partnership, investors will be able to share views, predict results and view retail sentiment during and after the earnings call," commented Shiv Sharma, President and GM at Stocktwits.

This partnership follows Quartr's recent collaboration with the Cambridge Student Investment Fund (CamSIF), which provides the student-run investing society at Cambridge University with advanced tools for qualitative public market research through Quartr Pro.

About Quartr

Quartr provides over 18 million end-users around the world with easy access to first-party information from over 10,000 public companies. Quartr's product suite includes Quartr Pro, a research platform used by leading hedge funds, asset managers, equity research departments, and investor relations professionals globally; a free mobile app for both iOS and Android; and an API solution that allows third parties to stream live earnings calls and distribute documents like slide decks and filings.

About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is one of the world's leading social networks and communities of investors and traders. Its mission is to provide a platform to host global conversations for investors and traders of all types of assets, styles and experience levels to connect, learn, profit and have fun.