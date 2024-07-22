The Bowery Presents & Broadberry Entertainment Group Announce Partnership

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bowery Presents, the leading East Coast concert promoter and venue management company, announced today a booking and marketing partnership with Richmond-based Broadberry Entertainment Group, the largest independent promoter in Virginia. Formalizing a long-lasting relationship between the two entities, this partnership will expand producing opportunities for both Bowery and Broadberry within Virginia and West Virginia.

Broadberry Entertainment Group brings a wealth of experience in live music promotion for both rising and well-established artists throughout the region, presenting more than 500 events annually. Alongside The Bowery Presents, an AEG Presents company, the new partners will extend the pipeline for artist development from Bowery and Broadberry’s clubs to jointly booked and/or operated large amphitheaters and arenas in the Virginia region. Together, Bowery and Broadberry have produced sold-out shows with leading artists including Chappell Roan, Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, Mt. Joy, Faye Webster, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Tedeschi Trucks Band, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, among many others.

“Our relationship with Bowery has evolved naturally over the last several years, beginning with individual events and expanding to venues,” said Jessica Gordon and Lucas Fritz, owners of Broadberry Entertainment Group. “It is exciting to partner with Bowery, who operates with an independent mindset and ready to embrace our creativity and ideas for the region. We are excited to learn and grow alongside some of the best event producers in the business today.”

The partnership will book events in theatres and larger venues throughout the Virginias, including Browns Island (6,500 capacity), Virginia Credit Union Live! (6,000 capacity), Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (2,000 capacity), Dominion Energy Center (1,800 capacity), and Altria Theater (3,600 capacity) in Richmond; Chartway Arena (6,500 capacity), and Chrysler Hall (2,500 capacity) in Norfolk; Capital One Hall (1,500 capacity) in Tysons; Sandler Center for Performing Arts (1,300 capacity) in Virginia Beach; Marshall Health Network Arena (6,500 capacity) in Huntington, West Virginia, among many others. While the partnership does not extend to events at foundational venues including The National, The NorVa, The Broadberry or Richmond Music Hall, both partners will work on growth plans for artists following events in those venues as they set sights on the next performance in the Virginias.

“In promoting events in Virginia over the past three decades, I’ve been long impressed with the entrepreneurial passion and drive that Broadberry Entertainment Group has displayed in the market,” said Rick Mersel, vice president of The Bowery Presents in Virginia. “Jessica and Lucas’ vision, energy, market intelligence and relationships, paired with Bowery’s proven artist development and marketing strengths will prove to be an enormous benefit for artists and fans alike.”

For a full calendar of The Bowery Presents’ events, visit BoweryPresents.com/Virginia. For a full calendar of Broadberry Entertainment Group’s events, visit TheBroadberry.com.

