Franklin Templeton Selects Aladdin by BlackRock to Unify Its Investment Management Technology

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton, has selected Aladdin® by BlackRock to unify its investment management technology platform across public market asset classes.

Aladdin is a comprehensive technology solution that supports the entire investment management process across multiple asset classes and will also aid in the simplification of Franklin Templeton’s operation and reduction of long-term capital expenses. Its distinctive features will enable Franklin Templeton to meet the diverse needs of its specialist investment managers and further support its growth initiatives.

The Aladdin technology will enhance the investment lifecycle on a single platform by providing an investment book of record to enable scale, provide insights and support business transformation, while preserving the autonomous investment processes of Franklin Templeton’s specialist investment managers. Beginning in fiscal 2025, the transition will be phased over multiple years and will be seamless to clients.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com.

