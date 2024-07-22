Generational Group Advises Huntington Lumber & Supply Co., Inc. in its sale to Nation’s Best Holdings

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Huntington Lumber & Supply Co., Inc., to Nation’s Best Holdings. The acquisition closed July 15, 2024.

Located in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, Huntington Lumber & Supply Co., Inc., is a privately-owned Do it Best Home Center founded in 1962. The company supplies lumber, building materials, and a comprehensive range of hardware, primarily serving the residential and commercial industry. As part of the Do it Best cooperative, Huntington Lumber benefits from a member-owned buying structure, operating alongside other independently owned stores under the Do it Best brand. This affiliation enables them to offer high-quality products and competitive pricing to their customers.

Nation’s Best Holdings, founded in January 2019 by Chris Miller, is a holding company focused on acquiring and operating best-in-class businesses in the home improvement industry. Based in Dallas, Texas, Nation’s Best partners with talented management teams to grow successful independent hardware stores, home centers, and building material dealers. By leveraging a member-owned cooperative structure and emphasizing relationships, best practices, and modern technologies, Nation’s Best ensures competitive advantages and sustained growth for its portfolio companies.

Chris Miller, president & CEO of Nation’s Best, stated, “Huntington Lumber & Supply is very much in line with the type of home improvement stores we want to add to our growing family of businesses. Brothers John and David Huntington have run a beautiful store – clean, neat, and very orderly. They’ve kept up on their inventory control processes and have assembled an outstanding team. They have been ideal operators and we’re proud to welcome them to Nation’s Best.”

As part of Nation’s Best’s strategic plan, Huntington Lumber & Supply Co. will continue to operate under its current name, with its team managing the company’s operations. Nation’s Best will offer the strategic and financial support required to achieve maximum growth and profitability.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team, led by Senior Managing Director, M&A, Cory Strickland, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Lance Thomasson, closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Terry Stidham, and Senior M&A Advisor, Bryce Gray, established the initial relationship with Huntington Lumber & Supply Co., Inc.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, stated, “This acquisition marks a significant step forward for both companies, leveraging their strengths to foster growth and innovation in the home improvement industry. At Generational Group, we are proud to facilitate such impactful transactions.”

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award-winning, full-service business advisory firm. With more than 350 professionals located throughout 17 offices in North America, the company helps business owners release their business’ wealth by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management. For more information visit generational.com.