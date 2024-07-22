FICO and FINRA Foundation Celebrate 14 Years of Financial Education Partnership to Empower Military Families

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO, a leading analytics software firm, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Investor Education Foundation, celebrate their longstanding and continued partnership. For fourteen years, FICO and FINRA Foundation have brought financial education resources to United States’ active-duty service members and their spouses by providing military financial educators and counselors for the Department of Defense and Coast Guard Personal Financial Management Programs.

Throughout the partnership, military financial educators and FINRA Foundation Military Spouse Fellowship Accredited Financial Counselors® have provided active military members with their FICO® Scores, credit reports, and other financial educational information and tools from myFICO.com for free, providing access to hundreds of thousands of military families.

Research by the Military Family Advisory Network has shown that more than three-quarters (75.8%) of military and veteran family members surveyed report they carry debt, with over 80% indicating that their finances have caused them stress. Additionally, the Pew Research Center has reported that about a third of veterans (35%) report difficulty paying their bills during their first few years transitioning back to civilian life. Together, these figures highlight the importance of providing military members and their families with access to educational resources to empower them in their credit education journeys and financial lives.

WATCH: FINRA Foundation Provides Free FICO Scores to Military Service Members

“There’s no greater honor than being able to support the great men and women who serve our country,” said Geoff Smith, vice president and general manager of Consumer Scores at FICO. “It is with tremendous pride that FICO continues to provide financial education and resources to our service members and their families by offering free access to their credit scores, credit reports and related resources through our ongoing partnership with FINRA Investor Education Foundation.”

Through engagement with military financial educators and FINRA Foundation Military Spouse Fellows eligible personnel can access their FICO® Scores for free as well as gain insight to understand what may be helping or hurting their credit scores, simulate how different actions may impact their scores, and develop action plans.

“Our partnership has been very impactful, and we are proud to continue our work with FICO,” said Gerri Walsh, President of the FINRA Foundation. “Empowering service members and their spouses to achieve their financial dreams is a mission we work toward each day, and we are thrilled to be able to help so many on their credit education journey through this endeavor.”

Active-duty service members and their spouses interested in obtaining their FICO Scores should contact the military financial educator at their nearby base/installation. Or they can visit www.finrafoundation.org/creditscore for more information.

For over 30 years, FICO® Scores have been the industry standard for determining a person's credit risk. Today, more than 90% of top U.S. lenders use FICO Scores to help them make faster, fairer, and more accurate lending decisions. FICO offers other resources to help people kick start their financial literacy and credit education journey. For example, myFICO lets consumers check and monitor their FICO Score for free. Plus, FICO continually updates the website and app with credit education materials and tools that can help people better understand how credit works.

