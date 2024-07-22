SAISON Auto & Fire Insurance Introduces Guidewire to Modernize Claims Operations in the Cloud

TOKYO & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAISON AUTOMOBILE AND FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY, LIMITED ("SAISON Auto & Fire Insurance"), a direct non-life (P&C) insurance company and part of the Sompo Group, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that SAISON Auto & Fire Insurance is leveraging Guidewire ClaimCenter as its new management system for insurance claims operations. The company implemented ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud for the personal auto insurance space. The implementation project was led by Capgemini, a Global Premier member of the Guidewire PartnerConnect consulting program.

Katsushi Nakagawa, President and CEO of SAISON Auto & Fire Insurance, said: "As our company has grown, the number of claims has been increasing year on year, and we needed to respond appropriately. We chose ClaimCenter running on Guidewire Cloud because we believed it would be flexible and scalable enough to respond quickly to our customers' needs and ensure long-term business success. We run an e-commerce-based business, and the Guidewire Cloud infrastructure is literally our lifeline for our continued and stable business operations. We are delighted to be the first Guidewire customer in Japan to run the solution on Guidewire Cloud."

Nakagawa continues: "We expect that the transfer of system maintenance to Guidewire will simplify the IT operations involved in claims. It has also allowed us to stay up to date with the latest technologies related to claims operations that will enhance our business and systems. Guidewire Cloud enables you to leverage the capabilities of ClaimCenter through easy integration with best-in-class insurtech solutions that are part of the Guidewire Marketplace and PartnerConnect ecosystem. We will accelerate our digital transformation, streamline our workflows, and deliver more value to our customers."

Finally, Nakagawa concludes as follows: "As the transition to Guidewire ClaimCenter progresses, we expect to standardize business processes and strengthen management functions, which will enable faster incident response and improve productivity, as well as improve quality by improving customer satisfaction and reducing complaints."

Hiroyasu Hozumi, Managing Director of Capgemini Japan, said, “Technology plays a central role in both digital and sustainability transformations as it creates opportunities to make products, services and operations smarter. At Capgemini, we see cloud as a foundation for organisations to digitally transform. By leveraging the right technology solutions with global best practices, we aim to co-create business value with our clients to increase operational productivity and efficiency in Japan. We look forward to scaling new heights with the inaugural deployment of ClaimCenter together with Guidewire Cloud and SAISON Auto & Fire Insurance.”

Christina Colby, Chief Customer Officer at Guidewire, said: "We congratulate SAISON Auto & Fire Insurance on their more-than-41-year service history and congratulate them on their future-proof successful implementation of ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud. As SAISON pursues its mission to create a world where digital insurance experiences are the norm, we are excited to see ClaimCenter serve as the technology foundation for their claims operations. SAISON Auto & Fire Insurance will continue to provide products and services that customers choose for their ease of use as a 'direct insurance company' that connects directly with customers by utilizing the functions of ClaimCenter, and will further support the realization of a rich life for customers."

