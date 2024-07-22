Join China Hi-Tech Fair 2024, Where Innovation Meets Global Opportunity

China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), a large-scale international event and China's premier tech show showcasing innovative technologies and products, will kick off its 26th edition on November 14-16, 2024 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 26th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) is set to take place on November 14-16, 2024, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. As China’s leading and most influential technology event, CHTF offers an unparalleled platform for tech companies worldwide to showcase their latest innovations, engage with industry leaders, and expand their market reach.

Embrace Innovation, Drive Growth

Over the past 25 years, CHTF has established itself as a beacon for technological advancement and international cooperation. With this year’s theme “Technology Leads Development, Industry Integrates Fusion,” the fair underscores the critical role of innovation in driving industrial integration and economic growth.

Concurrent Events

Alongside the exhibition, a lineup of over 150 concurrent events will explore groundbreaking ideas and foster collaboration. These include:

The 7th China Green Economy Summit and Chinese Cities Investment Attracting Conference

Innovative Biological Drugs and Cell Quality Progress Forum

Molecular Diagnosis and Companion Diagnosis Summit Forum

Antibody Drugs and New Drug R&D Innovation Forum

Gene Sequencing Application Development Forum

Southern University of Science and Technology Forum

International Cross-domain Cooperation and Collaborative Development of Cross-border E-commerce Forum

China Silicon Photonics Industry Forum

AI Terminal, Intelligent Positioning System New Product Launch

2024 New Quality Productivity Summit

Unparalleled Market Access and Networking Opportunities:

Unmatched Exposure: To attract over 500,000 attendees, including 150 domestic and international delegations from 105 countries and regions.

Influential Audience: To engage with more than 10,000 technological projects and 5,000 exhibitors, including 800+ listed companies and 400+ CEOs and entrepreneurs from multinational corporations.

Media Reach: To gain extensive media coverage from over 1,500 journalists representing 200 domestic and overseas media organizations, ensuring global visibility.

Industry Leaders: To network with prominent figures such as Nobel Prize winners and top industry scholars, enhancing your brand’s credibility and influence.

CHTF is where global innovation converges, serving as a gateway to China’s booming tech market. It offers invaluable insights into market trends and fosters partnerships on a global scale, making it an unmissable event for anyone involved in the technology sector.

To register as an exhibitor, please visit here.

To register as a visitor, please visit here.

For more information, please visit www.chtf.com/english/

