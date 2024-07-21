Supply Chain Sustainability Boosted by Landmark Partnership Between Avetta and ReGen Strategic

PERTH, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading ESG and impact advisory, ReGen Strategic, today announced a new partnership with Avetta, the world’s largest supply chain risk management network, managing supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance across the globe.

Companies, both across Australia and internationally, are increasingly looking to improve the sustainability performance of their supply chains and meet the requirements of current and potential customers. As they simultaneously work to comply with growing sustainability regulations and ESG commitments, they must leverage the right tools to ensure visibility and compliance around sustainability reporting, supply chain due diligence, and climate disclosure.

Through this partnership, Avetta and ReGen Strategic will provide companies—both large and small—with an end-to-end solution to help them comply with growing sustainability regulations, map and improve supply chain sustainability and ESG performance, and deliver a positive impact for people and the planet.

“Avetta’s mission is to make global supply chains safer and more sustainable by enabling trusted client supplier partnerships,” said Katie Martin, director of sustainability and innovation at Avetta. “We are thrilled to partner with ReGen Strategic to help companies in Australia and around the world continuously optimise their supply chain for sustainability, minimising environmental impact and social risk without compromising efficiency.”

“ReGen’s purpose is to create business value for our clients and maximise their positive social and environmental impact,” said Daniel Smith, executive chair at ReGen Strategic. “As more companies approach us to help improve the sustainability performance of their supply chains, it became clear that Avetta was the right partner for us to deliver on our mission to make ESG easy and maximise impact.”

With the Avetta platform, customers can:

Eliminate complicated spreadsheets and disparate data sources, streamlining supplier climate and social data collection with automation tools.

Collect audit-ready data on contractors, suppliers and subcontractors.

Automatically assign the appropriate regulatory requirements to suppliers based on their trade, industry, and location, aligned with business goals and data needs.

Monitor supplier sustainability performance scores, annual benchmarks, and ESG maturity growth to identify critical risk areas, tailor compliance improvement plans and track progress.

The partnership will also provide customers with access to ReGen Strategic’s sustainability consulting services, including:

Stakeholder-driven materiality assessments

Sustainability and ESG strategy

Sustainability and ESG reporting, in alliance with national and global frameworks

Compliance audits

Social impact assessments

The Avetta and ReGen Strategic partnership will operate both across Australia and internationally.

To learn more about the partnership and emerging ESG and sustainability regulations, register to attend Avetta Summit on July 25, 2024 in Sydney.

About ReGen Strategic

ReGen Strategic is an ESG and impact advisory. Our purpose is to create business value for our clients and maximise their positive social and environmental impact. We do this by making ESG easy, as well as enabling projects and services that positively impact people and planet. Delivered through three integrated practices in sustainability and ESG, stakeholder engagement and strategic communication, we work with large and small organisations across sectors including mining, energy, infrastructure, primary industries and manufacturing. Visit http://regenstrategic.com.au/ for more information.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency, and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high-tech, manufacturing, mining, and telecom. Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.