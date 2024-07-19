emeis: Half-year review (H1 2024) of the liquidity agreement entered into with Natixis ODDO BHF

PUTEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by emeis S.A. (the “Company”) (Paris:EMEIS) to Natixis ODDO BHF, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account as of 30 June 2024:
- 114,117 shares
- €211,981.23 in cash
During the 2024 first half-year, it was carried out a total of :
|
PURCHASE
|
1,071 transactions
|
666,999 shares
|
€8,236,890.72
|
SALE
|
964 transactions
|
552,928 shares
|
€7,033,303.50
It is reminded that the operations provided for under the liquidity agreement have been suspended during the Company’s financial restructuring, i.e. from 1 December 2022 to 28 March 20241.
The following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of 28 March 20242:
- 46 shares
- €1,415,570.95 in cash
It should also be noted that as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on 1 December 2022, the following resources were allocated:
- 68,000 shares
- €415,650.44 in cash
The aggregated data for each trading day of the 2024 first half-year are as set out in appendix of this press release.
About emeis
With nearly 78,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in around twenty countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.
Every year, emeis welcomes around 283,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our society, i.e, the increase in the number of people placed in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or cases of mental illness.
emeis is 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.
Website: www.emeis-group.com/en
APPENDIX: Daily table of transactions
|
|
PURCHASES
|
|
SALES
|
Date
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
for a total
|
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
For a total
|
Total
|
1071
|
666999
|
8236890,74
|
|
964
|
552928
|
7033303,49
|
28/03/2024
|
43
|
18623
|
189315,35
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
02/04/2024
|
9
|
6008
|
61143,42
|
|
8
|
7255
|
75074,74
|
03/04/2024
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
23
|
11061
|
119641,48
|
04/04/2024
|
33
|
26571
|
295728,44
|
|
9
|
5257
|
61579
|
05/04/2024
|
30
|
10808
|
113708,27
|
|
11
|
5573
|
59648
|
08/04/2024
|
3
|
1640
|
17384
|
|
13
|
8239
|
89732,2
|
09/04/2024
|
23
|
13264
|
152658,8
|
|
15
|
6179
|
71918,8
|
10/04/2024
|
17
|
20352
|
227613,26
|
|
7
|
4084
|
46656,3
|
11/04/2024
|
14
|
11755
|
129540,1
|
|
12
|
3004
|
33494,6
|
12/04/2024
|
10
|
7404
|
81073,8
|
|
7
|
6169
|
68909,6
|
15/04/2024
|
10
|
10818
|
116037,17
|
|
12
|
9591
|
104275,23
|
16/04/2024
|
9
|
7405
|
79289,08
|
|
13
|
15760
|
172788,92
|
17/04/2024
|
10
|
7512
|
82526,01
|
|
3
|
3503
|
38708,25
|
18/04/2024
|
15
|
3703
|
41751,2
|
|
48
|
25766
|
304634,46
|
19/04/2024
|
25
|
14809
|
180373,63
|
|
6
|
3552
|
44667,24
|
22/04/2024
|
12
|
7404
|
90143,7
|
|
11
|
7004
|
86278,77
|
23/04/2024
|
5
|
3702
|
47015,4
|
|
13
|
13959
|
178509,9
|
24/04/2024
|
29
|
20361
|
254068,26
|
|
13
|
6253
|
78787,8
|
25/04/2024
|
33
|
22212
|
267839,7
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
26/04/2024
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
36
|
25823
|
324520,24
|
29/04/2024
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
36
|
17510
|
235684,6
|
30/04/2024
|
53
|
37020
|
493539,53
|
|
7
|
5253
|
73542
|
02/05/2024
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
29
|
11533
|
151704,3
|
03/05/2024
|
2
|
1851
|
24618,3
|
|
56
|
10506
|
141831
|
06/05/2024
|
7
|
5553
|
73669,8
|
|
25
|
17510
|
240587,4
|
07/05/2024
|
10
|
5553
|
77001,6
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
08/05/2024
|
26
|
12106
|
168458,5
|
|
4
|
7004
|
99807
|
09/05/2024
|
10
|
4702
|
65072,7
|
|
4
|
1751
|
24514
|
10/05/2024
|
6
|
7405
|
103670,04
|
|
20
|
8756
|
124398,07
|
13/05/2024
|
28
|
18510
|
251736
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
14/05/2024
|
11
|
6553
|
87154,9
|
|
7
|
5253
|
70740,4
|
15/05/2024
|
25
|
22212
|
294123,9
|
|
40
|
19261
|
265626,7
|
16/05/2024
|
7
|
4863
|
65719,5
|
|
29
|
17510
|
242513,5
|
17/05/2024
|
31
|
11796
|
160631,89
|
|
11
|
3502
|
49028
|
20/05/2024
|
5
|
5554
|
74423,8
|
|
11
|
5254
|
73030,3
|
21/05/2024
|
8
|
5553
|
78297,3
|
|
48
|
25514
|
367683,7
|
22/05/2024
|
10
|
11106
|
161481,24
|
|
15
|
17510
|
261301,73
|
23/05/2024
|
18
|
12957
|
184633,55
|
|
13
|
5885
|
84700,77
|
24/05/2024
|
46
|
33319
|
447511,86
|
|
1
|
1
|
14,1
|
27/05/2024
|
8
|
5554
|
70332,36
|
|
20
|
10507
|
135582,29
|
28/05/2024
|
22
|
16659
|
208037,59
|
|
5
|
4950
|
64090,7
|
29/05/2024
|
25
|
7404
|
91624,5
|
|
4
|
3502
|
44125,2
|
30/05/2024
|
10
|
5554
|
67484,84
|
|
15
|
10058
|
126604,97
|
31/05/2024
|
13
|
9256
|
117088,5
|
|
18
|
15760
|
202046,63
|
03/06/2024
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
54
|
26265
|
356762,75
|
04/06/2024
|
13
|
7820
|
107689,3
|
|
16
|
10506
|
147500,74
|
05/06/2024
|
23
|
16243
|
222344
|
|
4
|
5253
|
74463,03
|
06/06/2024
|
9
|
7404
|
100601,85
|
|
5
|
8755
|
121344,3
|
07/06/2024
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
24
|
8755
|
119950,5
|
10/06/2024
|
45
|
29616
|
384941,36
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11/06/2024
|
26
|
22212
|
269357,52
|
|
3
|
1751
|
21887,5
|
12/06/2024
|
29
|
10667
|
123084,6
|
|
11
|
9874
|
116464,5
|
13/06/2024
|
27
|
12106
|
141458,6
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
14/06/2024
|
30
|
21604
|
237394,1
|
|
1
|
1751
|
19436,1
|
17/06/2024
|
17
|
9451
|
100200,2
|
|
9
|
10455
|
113439,3
|
18/06/2024
|
5
|
3502
|
38522
|
|
64
|
12257
|
136490,45
|
19/06/2024
|
7
|
3702
|
41277,3
|
|
16
|
8604
|
97250,3
|
20/06/2024
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
26
|
19161
|
223523,3
|
21/06/2024
|
5
|
5553
|
66265,8
|
|
4
|
3502
|
42199,1
|
24/06/2024
|
29
|
9255
|
107728,2
|
|
25
|
14008
|
167441,13
|
25/06/2024
|
31
|
12957
|
155854,2
|
|
2
|
1751
|
21537,3
|
26/06/2024
|
25
|
15177
|
180549,52
|
|
16
|
10754
|
130023,3
|
27/06/2024
|
26
|
7256
|
84863,1
|
|
4
|
3502
|
41848,9
|
28/06/2024
|
13
|
7083
|
81237,3
|
|
2
|
3702
|
42758,1
1 Please refer to the press release dated 27 March 2024 concerning the restart of the execution of the liquidity contract (https://www.emeis-group.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/PR_ORPEA_2024-03-27_Restart_LC.pdf)
2 Please refer to the press release dated 27 March 2024 concerning the increase of the resources allocated to the liquidity contract (https://www.emeis-group.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/PR_ORPEA_2024-03-27_Increase_LC.pdf)