emeis: Half-year review (H1 2024) of the liquidity agreement entered into with Natixis ODDO BHF

PUTEAUX, France--()--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by emeis S.A. (the “Company”) (Paris:EMEIS) to Natixis ODDO BHF, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account as of 30 June 2024:

- 114,117 shares
- €211,981.23 in cash

During the 2024 first half-year, it was carried out a total of :

PURCHASE

1,071 transactions

666,999 shares

€8,236,890.72

SALE

964 transactions

552,928 shares

€7,033,303.50

It is reminded that the operations provided for under the liquidity agreement have been suspended during the Company’s financial restructuring, i.e. from 1 December 2022 to 28 March 20241.

The following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of 28 March 20242:

- 46 shares
- €1,415,570.95 in cash

It should also be noted that as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on 1 December 2022, the following resources were allocated:

- 68,000 shares
- €415,650.44 in cash

The aggregated data for each trading day of the 2024 first half-year are as set out in appendix of this press release.

About emeis
With nearly 78,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in around twenty countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.
Every year, emeis welcomes around 283,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our society, i.e, the increase in the number of people placed in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or cases of mental illness.
emeis is 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.
Website: www.emeis-group.com/en

APPENDIX: Daily table of transactions

 

PURCHASES

 

SALES

Date

Number of
transactions

Number of
shares

for a total
amount of

 

Number of
transactions

Number of
shares

For a total
amount of

Total

1071

666999

8236890,74

 

964

552928

7033303,49

28/03/2024

43

18623

189315,35

 

0

0

0

02/04/2024

9

6008

61143,42

 

8

7255

75074,74

03/04/2024

0

0

0

 

23

11061

119641,48

04/04/2024

33

26571

295728,44

 

9

5257

61579

05/04/2024

30

10808

113708,27

 

11

5573

59648

08/04/2024

3

1640

17384

 

13

8239

89732,2

09/04/2024

23

13264

152658,8

 

15

6179

71918,8

10/04/2024

17

20352

227613,26

 

7

4084

46656,3

11/04/2024

14

11755

129540,1

 

12

3004

33494,6

12/04/2024

10

7404

81073,8

 

7

6169

68909,6

15/04/2024

10

10818

116037,17

 

12

9591

104275,23

16/04/2024

9

7405

79289,08

 

13

15760

172788,92

17/04/2024

10

7512

82526,01

 

3

3503

38708,25

18/04/2024

15

3703

41751,2

 

48

25766

304634,46

19/04/2024

25

14809

180373,63

 

6

3552

44667,24

22/04/2024

12

7404

90143,7

 

11

7004

86278,77

23/04/2024

5

3702

47015,4

 

13

13959

178509,9

24/04/2024

29

20361

254068,26

 

13

6253

78787,8

25/04/2024

33

22212

267839,7

 

0

0

0

26/04/2024

0

0

0

 

36

25823

324520,24

29/04/2024

0

0

0

 

36

17510

235684,6

30/04/2024

53

37020

493539,53

 

7

5253

73542

02/05/2024

0

0

0

 

29

11533

151704,3

03/05/2024

2

1851

24618,3

 

56

10506

141831

06/05/2024

7

5553

73669,8

 

25

17510

240587,4

07/05/2024

10

5553

77001,6

 

0

0

0

08/05/2024

26

12106

168458,5

 

4

7004

99807

09/05/2024

10

4702

65072,7

 

4

1751

24514

10/05/2024

6

7405

103670,04

 

20

8756

124398,07

13/05/2024

28

18510

251736

 

0

0

0

14/05/2024

11

6553

87154,9

 

7

5253

70740,4

15/05/2024

25

22212

294123,9

 

40

19261

265626,7

16/05/2024

7

4863

65719,5

 

29

17510

242513,5

17/05/2024

31

11796

160631,89

 

11

3502

49028

20/05/2024

5

5554

74423,8

 

11

5254

73030,3

21/05/2024

8

5553

78297,3

 

48

25514

367683,7

22/05/2024

10

11106

161481,24

 

15

17510

261301,73

23/05/2024

18

12957

184633,55

 

13

5885

84700,77

24/05/2024

46

33319

447511,86

 

1

1

14,1

27/05/2024

8

5554

70332,36

 

20

10507

135582,29

28/05/2024

22

16659

208037,59

 

5

4950

64090,7

29/05/2024

25

7404

91624,5

 

4

3502

44125,2

30/05/2024

10

5554

67484,84

 

15

10058

126604,97

31/05/2024

13

9256

117088,5

 

18

15760

202046,63

03/06/2024

0

0

0

 

54

26265

356762,75

04/06/2024

13

7820

107689,3

 

16

10506

147500,74

05/06/2024

23

16243

222344

 

4

5253

74463,03

06/06/2024

9

7404

100601,85

 

5

8755

121344,3

07/06/2024

0

0

0

 

24

8755

119950,5

10/06/2024

45

29616

384941,36

 

0

0

0

11/06/2024

26

22212

269357,52

 

3

1751

21887,5

12/06/2024

29

10667

123084,6

 

11

9874

116464,5

13/06/2024

27

12106

141458,6

 

0

0

0

14/06/2024

30

21604

237394,1

 

1

1751

19436,1

17/06/2024

17

9451

100200,2

 

9

10455

113439,3

18/06/2024

5

3502

38522

 

64

12257

136490,45

19/06/2024

7

3702

41277,3

 

16

8604

97250,3

20/06/2024

0

0

0

 

26

19161

223523,3

21/06/2024

5

5553

66265,8

 

4

3502

42199,1

24/06/2024

29

9255

107728,2

 

25

14008

167441,13

25/06/2024

31

12957

155854,2

 

2

1751

21537,3

26/06/2024

25

15177

180549,52

 

16

10754

130023,3

27/06/2024

26

7256

84863,1

 

4

3502

41848,9

28/06/2024

13

7083

81237,3

 

2

3702

42758,1

1 Please refer to the press release dated 27 March 2024 concerning the restart of the execution of the liquidity contract (https://www.emeis-group.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/PR_ORPEA_2024-03-27_Restart_LC.pdf)
2 Please refer to the press release dated 27 March 2024 concerning the increase of the resources allocated to the liquidity contract (https://www.emeis-group.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/PR_ORPEA_2024-03-27_Increase_LC.pdf)

Contacts

Press Contacts

Isabelle HERRIER NAUFLE
Medias & e-reputation Director
+33 7 70 29 53 74
isabelle.herrier@emeis.com

IMAGE 7
Charlotte LE BARBIER //
Laurence HEILBRONN
+33 6 78 37 27 60 // +33 6 89 87 61 37
clebarbier@image7.fr //
lheilbronn@image7.fr

Investor Relations

Benoit LESIEUR
Investor Relations Director
benoit.lesieur@emeis.com

Toll-free number for shareholders (from France Only)
0 805 480 480

NEWCAP
Dusan ORESANSKY
+33 1 44 71 94 94
emeis@newcap.eu

