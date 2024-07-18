West Tennessee Healthcare Partners with Qventus to Improve OR Efficiency, Utilization, & Thoughtful Surgical Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--West Tennessee Healthcare, a not-for-profit healthcare system with 7 hospitals and multiple supporting clinics, treating more than 185,000 patients, today announced a partnership with Qventus, the leading provider of AI-based software that automates health system operations and patient flows. Qventus’ Perioperative Solution empowers surgical teams at West Tennessee Healthcare to optimize scheduling and increase patient access by providing real-time visibility into operating room (OR) availability and proactively matching open times with the most suitable cases and surgeons.

At launch, the partnership will encompass 42 ORs across three West Tennessee Healthcare facilities, expanding to 56 ORs in all surgical-capable hospitals by fall 2024. Utilizing AI, machine learning, deep personalization, and automation, the health system will achieve strategic objectives by fueling revenue growth, reducing staff burden, and enhancing patient experiences. With the ability to train models to their specific strategy, West Tennessee Healthcare creates a personalized experience for every surgeon, service, and OR room.

“Surgical availability is key to serving our community well. Qventus is helping our organization streamline and transform the surgical scheduling processes for our patients, surgeons, and staff,” stated Melissa Hayden, MSN, CRNA; Executive Director, Surgical Services of West Tennessee Healthcare. “Maximizing our surgical assets and creating a better experience for our care teams is critical to reduce the hassle of antiquated systems like faxing, calling, and repeatedly emailing to schedule surgical encounters. This new technology helps us fill every white space with the most appropriate surgeon and case. Ultimately, Qventus reduces the noise to enable us to provide the care that truly matters.”

Qventus’ suite of AI-based SaaS solutions are purpose-built for care operations automation. The Perioperative Solution integrates with EHRs and uses machine learning-based automations, behavioral science, and exclusive 3rd party claims data to drive new levels of efficiency across OR departments. It’s the only solution that automates end-to-end thoughtful surgical program growth by:

Prioritizing Strategic Cases: Maximizing the total case volume by backfilling open time with the most impactful cases for hospital goals.

Empowering Surgeons: Leverages AI to predict unused block time and empowers surgeons to release it early.

Precision Open Time Marketing: Advertises relevant and valuable open time slots based on surgeon preferences and facility capabilities.

Real-Time Data Insights: Leverages market and surgical claims data to optimize supply and demand, improving referral strategies.

Robotic Program Optimization: Unlocks program potential by maximizing robotic surgery utilization.

“Poor block utilization means critical OR time goes unused. By addressing inefficiencies, we can enable health system partners to predict and meet the evolving needs of patients seeking care,” said Mudit Garg CEO and Co-Founder of Qventus. “Through meaningful implementation that solves real-world problems, we can unlock data insights, empower clinicians, and automate workflows to improve care delivery.”

About Qventus

For more than a decade, Qventus has been at the forefront as a provider of AI-based software automating care operations in both OR and inpatient settings. By deeply understanding the challenges faced by healthcare providers and applying modern technologies and principles proven in other industries, we empower care teams to make smarter decisions and optimize patient flow, while reducing the cognitive load on team members and improving the patient experience. Our solutions not only deliver meaningful returns but have also recently achieved the highest KLAS rating, creating a competitive edge for our clients, including health systems, independent hospitals, and academic medical centers. By integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform leverages GenerativeAI, machine learning, and behavioral science to predict operational bottlenecks, recommend remedies, and automate processes. Explore more at www.qventus.com.

About West Tennessee Healthcare

The need for a new, modern hospital in Jackson, TN, became critical during World War II, as the population in the area grew. Three small community hospitals, operating at the time, were combined to form a 123-bed hospital with 166 employees due to the persistence of civic clubs, local leaders, and the Tennessee General Assembly. The Tennessee legislature created the private act in 1949 to form Jackson-Madison County General Hospital District (“the District”) to provide a full range of healthcare with due regard for the needs of low income and indigent patients. Jackson-Madison County General Hospital opened the door to treat its first patient on August 11, 1950. The District, known as West Tennessee Healthcare, has now grown into a comprehensive health system operating hospitals and clinics, as well as providing other healthcare services, and now employs over 7,000 people throughout the region. A Board of Trustees Appointed by the City of Jackson and Madison County is charged with the oversight of West Tennessee Healthcare. The system is completely self-supporting and does not operate on local tax revenues.