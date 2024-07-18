Crusoe to Build Initial 200 MW AI Data Center With Plans to Expand at 1.2 GW Lancium Clean Campus

SAN FRANCISCO & ABILENE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crusoe Energy Systems LLC (“Crusoe”) announced today that it is building a 200 MW data center at the Lancium Clean Campus outside Abilene, Texas. Crusoe, a vertically-integrated AI infrastructure company, and Lancium, an energy technology and infrastructure company that advances the decarbonization and stability of the electric power grid, will work together to bring this specially designed AI data center online in the coming months. This is the first phase of Crusoe’s data center development which will expand to enable AI workloads at scale across 1.2 GW of power capacity at the Lancium Clean Campus.

Supported by a multibillion-dollar investment, the purpose-built data center will include high-density data halls specially designed to enable AI workloads including plans to draw on local renewable energy. The design will be optimized for direct-to-chip liquid cooling or rear-door heat exchangers and will be flexible enough to include air cooling. At completion, each data center building will be able to operate up to 100,000 GPUs on a single integrated network fabric, advancing the frontier of data center design and scale for AI training and inference workloads.

"Data centers are rapidly evolving to support modern AI workloads, requiring new levels of high density rack space, direct-to-chip liquid cooling and unprecedented overall energy demands. We've designed this data center to enable the largest clusters of GPUs in the world to drive new breakthroughs in AI," said Chase Lochmiller, Crusoe’s Co-Founder and CEO. "Given its leadership in renewable energy and plans for the site, working with Lancium in Abilene presents a unique opportunity to sustainably power the future of AI and we're thrilled to have the support of the city in this ambitious endeavor."

“Lancium’s mission to decarbonize compute for the most energy-intensive workloads and this scale and type of data center is game-changing,” said Michael McNamara, co-founder and chief executive officer of Lancium. “Our energy management expertise, the integration of incremental storage and solar generation resources behind-the-meter at the campus, and Crusoe’s design approach will combine to deliver the maximum amount of green energy at the lowest possible cost, while bringing significant benefits to the Abilene community.”

Lancium’s end-to-end solutions include land acquisition, power interconnect, site engineering, renewables interconnect, and power orchestration. With its deep commitment to scaling AI infrastructure in a climate-aligned way, Crusoe will own and develop the data center.

The data center is expected to be energized in 2025.

About Crusoe:

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. As builders and operators of clean computing infrastructure, Crusoe reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world’s expanding digital economy. By utilizing clean sources of energy to power artificial intelligence, crypto, and other high performance computing applications, Crusoe is creating a future of sustainable innovation.

To learn more, visit https://crusoe.ai/

About Lancium:

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Lancium is an energy technology and infrastructure company dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, while enabling the scale and speed required by hyperscale AI companies and balancing and stabilizing the power grid. The Lancium Clean Campus and energy management services are designed to provide low-cost, green energy at mega-scale for AI data centers. For more information, visit www.lancium.com.